Xiaomi launches its latest smartphones Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in Hyderabad

Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone brand and number one smart TV brand, launched its all-new Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in the city of Hyderabad. Adding to the excitement, Xiaomi also showcased the brand’s recently launched smartphones – Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi Go, internet financial service Mi Pay. Xiaomi also showcased recently announced Mi TVs which include the Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43), as well as ecosystem products such as Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p and Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 which have gained widespread popularity across India.

The newly introduced Redmi Y3 builds on a legacy created by the Redmi Y1 and Y2 series, with its 32MP selfie camera sweetly positioning it as an enabler for today’s content creators. It sports the industry’s highest 32MP camera on the front which allows Full HD (1080p) video recording with Electronic Image Stabilisation. Sporting a Super Pixel size of 1.6μm, Redmi Y3 captures selfies and videos with ease, irrespective of the time of day. Low-light selfies are taken care of by an intuitive screen flash, which can either be set to automatic or force enabled.

Redmi 7 takes the mantle from the popular Redmi 6 bringing a balanced experience to the segment. It features an 8MP camera on the front.

Redmi Y3 embodies the Aura Prism Design while the Redmi 7 incorporates the Aura Smoke Design. Focused at bringing an immersive experience, both smartphones feature a 6.26” (15.9cm) HD+ Dot Notch display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 are powered by the efficient octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon TM 632 mobile platform coupled with a 4000mAh two-day battery. P2i hydrophobic coating ensures protection against accidental splashes.

Marking the launch occasion, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, shared “We are delighted to introduce our all-new Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 for our consumers in Hyderabad. Redmi Y3 offers a powerful selfie experience through its 32MP camera and the new all-rounder Redmi 7, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 serves as a major upgrade to the Redmi smartphone. With these incredible features, both Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 are a perfect package bringing the best of innovative technology of great quality at a truly honest pricing to our Mi Fans in Hyderabad.

Adding to our product portfolio, we are also excited to introduce our own UPI payment solution app, Mi Pay. Mi Pay enables millions of our Mi Fans to engage in digital transactions offering innovative digital payment solutions to all consumers“

Serving as a game changer in its own aspects, Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a powerful 48MP camera combining top-of-the-line Sony IMX586 sensor. It is also powered by the all-new octa-core Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 675 chipset. Equipped by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE, Redmi Note 7 brings a 12MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup. It is also reinforced with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and rear, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Mi Soundbar aims to complete the home audio experience with eight drivers, including two 20mm dome tweeters, two 2.5” woofers and four passive radiators and enhanced bass. Five connectivity options including Line-In, AUX, Optical, Bluetooth and S/PDIF make Mi Soundbar compatible with almost any TV, from CRT to LED.

Taking home security to the next level, Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p sports an ultra-wide 130° viewing angle allowing maximum field of view and comes with real-time notifications and talkback on the Mi Home app. The footage is recorded in Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and can be stored on a microSD card, up to 64GB, or backed up to a NAS (Network Attached Storage).

Xiaomi also offers Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 bringing breakthrough 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology making it highly shock absorbent and durable. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes are machine washable making them easy to clean and maintain.

Xiaomi also displayed Redmi Go, whichis powered by the quad-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 425 processor in tandem with 1GB of RAM with Android Oreo (Go edition) offering a fluid experience to everyone. Users can take sharp and detailed photos and record video in full-HD resolution using the 8MP rear camera, while the 5MP sensor on the front allows for great selfies. Redmi Go offers support for 4G VoLTE with dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card that can work with up to 128GB cards.

Price and Availability:

Redmi Y3 will be available for INR 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and INR 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant in Bold Red, Elegant Blue and Prime Black starting 12 noon on 30th April via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Homes.

Redmi 7 will be available for INR 7,999 for the 2GB+32GB variant and INR 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue and Lunar Red starting 12 noon on 29th April via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Homes.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at INR 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant in Space Black, Nebula Red and Neptune Blue across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 7 is available for INR 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and INR 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Stores and is available across all offline partners.

Redmi Go is available Blue and Black colour variants for INR 4,499 across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) is available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores for INR 39,999 and INR 22,999 respectively.

Mi Soundbar is available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores for INR 4,999.

Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 are available on Mi.com for INR 2,999.

Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p is available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and Amazon for INR 1,999.

In addition to launching Redmi Go earlier this year, Xiaomi India also announced the opening of its new smartphone manufacturing plant in partnership with Flex Ltd. in Tamil Nadu spread across 1 million square feet. Xiaomi India now has seven smartphone manufacturing plants across four campuses with a combined manufacturing capacity of up to three smartphones per second during operating hours; and 99% of the smartphones sold in India are manufactured in India. More than 20,000 operators are employed across these plants, out of which over 95% are women employees. Nearly 65% of the value of the smartphone is sourced locally, highlighting the company’s greater localization commitments.