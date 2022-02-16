XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, and IlluminatiX host TEDxXIMUniversity

XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, and IlluminatiX: The Media & PR cell of XIM University concluded TEDxXIMUniversity, with stellar success on 13th February 2022 from 6-7:45 pm. The theme for this year’s event was “Fortifying Futures.” It was a private event for the stakeholders of XIM University, with a web telecast on zoom owing to the pandemic situation.

About the theme

TEDxXIMUniversity’s theme of fortifying future intends to bring change and secure the future of our closely-knit MBA community. As graduates, we will be part of multiple situations where we will have to be on our toes and deliver up to the mark. To meet these expectations and excel at every front, one will have to develop a sense of security in all aspects. We aim to develop an understanding of securing one’s future from all dimensions and widen the scope of opportunities. We hope that a comprehensive understanding of various facets of life such as financial, physical, mental, social, and cyber will help us ensure a fortified future.

Topics under the Theme

1. Security in a Social Sense

2. Economic Security

3. Protecting yourself: Kinesthetics

4. Cybersecurity: How to protect yourself online

5. Biosecurity: Developing a healthy immune system

6. Ψ Building your walls

The eminent speakers of the event were –

1. Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, President of the Indian Anthropological Association- He was also the member of Governing Body of Sri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, and former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University and Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology. Prof. Patnaik enlightened us on the topic, Security in a Social Sense.

2. Mr. Akshay Gupta, Senior Associate at Boston Consulting Group- Mr. Gupta is a distinguished alum of XLRI Jamshedpur. He is a passionate entrepreneur and has built his start-up with immense zeal. He shared his experience and insights on the topic “Economic Security.”

3. Mrs. Shikha Chauhan, Pro-MMA Fighter- Mrs.Chauhan is a fighter trained in various foundational styles of Martial Arts like Karate and Kickboxing. She has won numerous championships, including a Gold Medal at the 11th GFI National Grappling Championship, 2018. Supplemented by a background in Psychology, Mrs. Shikha is also a self-defense trainer for Delhi Police Women Wing. She shed her views on the topic “Protecting yourself: Kinesthetics.”

4. Prof. Arpan Kumar Kar, Chair professor at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi- He carries vast experience in the domains surrounding machine learning and big data analytics, cyber security, impact assessment of large-scale national projects of governments, and social media. He shared his insights on the topic “Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself Online.”

5. Dr. Anirban Basu, Scientist and Senior Professor at the National Brain Research Centre, Manesar, Haryana- A neurobiologist primarily interested in neurovirology and neuroimmunology. He also sits on various boards like the Journal of Neurochemistry and the Journal of Neuroinflammation. Dr. Basu shared his thoughts on the topic “Biosecurity: Developing a Healthy Immune System.”

6. Dr. Aruna Broota, Psychologist- She is an acclaimed mental health expert, a trained psychologist, a revered people-transformation expert, and a highly sought-after employee engagement expert with the world’s leading corporate conglomerates, schools, and colleges. Dr. Broota shared her opinions on the topic “Ψ Building Your Walls.”

The event provided young professionals with the knowledge and experiences to tackle the challenges they will encounter in the coming days, making them future-ready. The valuable insights shared by the industry stalwarts added immense value to the audience and has helped magnify TEDx’s mission in the best possible way.

We thank all the speakers, administration, media partners, audience, and everyone who contributed to the event’s smooth functioning and flawless execution.