XIM University wishes you Eid Mubarak…

XIM, Bhubaneswar takes pride in associating with its media partners over its 34 years of existence. We don’t look up to you only as our media partner but as a part of the XIM Fraternity that helps each other grow. After the COVID era, as we restart our journey in this offline mode, we would like to extend our bit of gratitude towards you and rebuild this relationship to more robust times.

May your prayers and sacrifices never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with an attitude of gratitude. On this auspicious day, XIM University wishes you and your Eid Mubarak!