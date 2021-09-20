XLRI ExPGDM to Host their Flagship E-Commerce Conclave “eVartan”

XLRI ExPGDM batch of 2021-22 will be hosting e-Vartan, XLRI’s flagship E-Commerce Conclave, on 25th September 2021. The theme for the conclave is Decoding e-Commerce.

The E-Commerce Conclave will have an inaugural address by Mr. Ranaveer Sinha – President of Alumni Association XLRI and Member- XLRI Board of Governors, followed by a welcome address by Dr. Arpita Srivastava, Assistant Professor -Marketing, XLRI Jamshedpur.

After Dr. Srivastava’s welcome address, the chief guest Mr. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, will share his insights on E-commerce Ecosystem in India, followed by the Keynote Address by Guest of Honour, Mr. Prithvi Chandrasekhar, President – Consumer Finance, InCred Financial Services on the topic The Impact of Fintech on Today’s E-commerce Sector.

The day will further witness a Townhall with Leaders on Collaborate to Win with a panel comprising of Mr. Anurag Jain, Co-founder, Milkbasket, Mr. Mohnish Jaiswal, VP – Supply Chain & Digital Transformation, Byju’s, Mr. Sumit Taneja, Alibaba Group, and Mr. Veneet Vishal, Director – Product Ops & Business Excellence, OLX Autos, and moderated by Dr. Smitu Malhotra, Associate Dean Student Affairs, XLRI Jamshedpur. Next will be the Keynote Session by Mr. Vaitheeswaran K, Founder & CEO – AGAIN Drinks on The Early History of India’s E-commerce.

The post-lunch session will consist of a panel discussion on The Future of Payments – Has COVID Accelerated the Inclination to a Cashless Society? With panelists Mr. Pawan Vats, Associate Director, Freecharge, Mr. Prabhakhar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One (Formerly Angel Broking), Mr. Manoj Jindal, Head Asset Procurement – UK and Europe, Amazon, and Mr. Parth Sharma, Associate General Manager, JioMart under the moderation of Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Chairperson- Information Systems, XLRI Jamshedpur. A panel discussion shall be followed by a Keynote Address by Mr. Satya Prabhakar, CEO, Sulekha.com, on Learn It Together as the driver of commerce. Then would be an exciting panel discussion on Customer Experience in the Post-Amazon World comprising of Mr. Akash Chauhan, VP – Head of HR, Last-Mile Delivery Operation and Customer Success, Urban Ladder, Mr. Vineet Waldia, Associate Director of Marketing, Knowlarity Communication, Mr. Sudipto Shome, Director – Business Development, CarDekho and Mr. Sanjeeb Ranjan, Country Head: Singapore, Malaysia & Head of Business Development, RedBus as panel members and Dr. Sanjeev Varshney, Professor, Marketing Area, XLRI Jamshedpur as the moderator. The event will be concluded with a Batch Profile Presentation and Vote of Thanks by the Placement Committee, ExPGDM, XLRI Jamshedpur.

The one-day ExPGDM flagship E-Commerce conclave is a virtual event and looks forward to hosting an eclectic mix of professionals and students across the country.