Xmas Shoe Donation Drive @ Select CITYWALK

The evergreen story of Cinderella is proof that a pair of slippers can change lives! This Christmas give another Cinderella a chance to add a little sparkle to her life in the simplest and easiest way possible through the power of real miracles. Delhi’s most admired shopping centre, Select CITYWALK and the Forbes Asia U30 social venture, Greensole come together in an initiative to recycle old footwear and get a pair of new slippers across to those who most need it.

Walk up to the SHOE HUT at Select CITYWALK between December 12th and December 20th with your old shoes. Take away from our side a pair of new recycled slippers which you can further donate to a needy person. The initiative aims to address the concern of recycling and sustainability, where almost 350 million shoes are discarded every year; while 1.2 billion people wake up without footwear. Be mindful of the shoes you get in for recycling, as women’s heels, football studs, broken soles and kids’ footwear below the age of 6 years, cannot be recycled. One can get Flat sole sports shoes / sandals / slippers or any of their formal / casual shoes for this noble cause.

Greensole is an initiative founded by athletes, Shriyans Bhandari and Ramesh Dhami, to recycle old shoes and make footwear available to those who do not have access to the same. Greensole is Forbes Asia U30 social venture based out of Mumbai, upcycling old shoes into slippers and donating to children in need. So far, they have donated 364,000 pairs of slippers in more than 13 states, by which they have also prevented equal no of old shoes for ending up in landfills. Your shoe donation will make you a part of this grand success story!

Commenting on the Initiative, Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “Christmas is the time to bring joy and we are delighted to partner with Greensole in this noble initiative to add joy to the lives of those who really need it. This is a community initiative, which empowers each person who participates with a chance to bring a small miracle in the lives of others. It’s the simplest way to give back to the community and we look forward to enthusiastic participation from all our visitors.”

“We are delighted to partner again with Select CITYWALK to spread joy and smiles for the people in need. This campaign is unique as it involves the customers by giving them a pair of recycled footwear which they have to donate to a person in need while also donating their old shoes for recycling, leading to environmental good”. This campaign would in its own way, give a reason to hope and be positive again as we seem to be at the turnaround point of the Covid crises”, says Shriyans Bhandari, Co-founder Greensole.