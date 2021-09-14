XO Kitty in GTB Nagar Launching Near You

XO Kitty After successfully completing 2 years of Virzin wolf cafe and Bematlab cafe these two-industry colleague Sunil Phogat and Satyajeet Dhochak together are going to launch Xo Kitty. This place is in the pivot of Hudson Lane. With striving to make people drool over the cuisine and the ambience the setting will help the people to blend in and enjoy their special time to a great extent. The menu offers diverse cuisines like Continental, North Indian, Asian and Italian as well, along with it a variety of drinks and beers which will be added soon to the menu for people to choose from.

The staff here are genial and aim to have customer satisfaction as much as possible. The Hudson Lane’s XO Kitty is an ideal place to have a party, to have fun or caper as it has an in-house screening facility along with group seatings. The aura here is just set right to provide a good vibe to the customers and ensure that any customer that walks in this place has a gratifying and vivifying experience making them want to visit the place again and again. Also, the outdoor seating and an open terrace with a wondrous view sets the mood right.

The customers need not worry about the parking as it offers valet parking keeping customer convenience in mind. With also a lounge that will have a well stacked bar loaded a wide range of labels of spirits is in the process and will be coming soon while you enjoy the ambient music to keep the good vibe going. Apart from this the food here is delectable, luscious and succulent prepared in the pub kitchen using fresh seasonal ingredients. If you wish to spend some time with your family members or with your friends or any close and dear ones this place in Hudson Lane named XO Kitty in Delhi is the best place one can look up to.