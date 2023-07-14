XS.com Announces Sixtus Ughamadu Joins as Country Manager for Nigeria

Global, 14 July 2023: XS.com, the global fintech, and financial services provider has today announced another addition to a long list of new hires as the firm expands its global presence.

Sixtus Ughamadu has joined the award-winning broker as the new Country Manager for its Nigeria operations.

Ughamadu has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and will be reporting to Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com.

Ughamadu will primarily focus on enhancing income generation in Nigeria by creating and executing business plans that are in line with the global multi-asset broker’s overarching aims and targets in both established and emerging markets.

“I am thrilled to introduce Sixtus Ughamadu as our recently appointed Country Manager for our Nigeria operations. With a wealth of expertise gained over numerous years in the finance and FinTech industries, along with an established history of accomplishments, I have full confidence that Sixtus will offer a unique viewpoint and innovative concepts. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with him to sustain our business’s momentum and achieve outstanding outcomes for our esteemed traders, collaborators, and stakeholders.” said Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com.

Sixtus Ughamadu the recently appointed Country Manager for XS.com’s Nigeria operations, expressed enthusiasm about joining the global brokerage:

“I am incredibly excited to become a part of the XS Group, an energetic and inventive brokerage firm. By embracing progressive ideas in the financial services sector and prioritizing outstanding client service, we have an exceptional chance to thrive and achieve mutual success. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with a team of highly skilled professionals, whose numbers are expanding consistently, to further enhance the firm’s already remarkable accomplishments in the realm of multi-asset trading and FinTech. My objective will be to propel the XS Group to new and unparalleled levels of achievement.”

Sixtus Ughamadu has extensive experience working in the finance industry – as part of his new position, he will take on the responsibility of leading the company’s efforts in Nigeria, with the aim of generating revenue throughout the African continent. This will involve supervising sales, marketing, business expansion, and customer interactions. He will foster close cooperation and partnership with various departments to establish cohesive and interconnected trading experiences.