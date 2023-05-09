XS.com Announces Wael Hammad Joins as Chief Commercial Officer

Global, 9th May 2023 – XS.com, the global fintech and financial services provider, has today announced that Wael Hammad has joined the brokerage as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Hammad has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and will be reporting to Mohamad Ibrahim the firm’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hammad’s main responsibilities will include driving revenue growth globally through the development and implementation of commercial strategies that align with the Groups overall goals and objectives in existing and new markets.

“I am delighted to welcome our new Chief Commercial Officer, Wael Hammad, to the Group. With his extensive experience from working in the finance and FinTech world for many years, coupled with his proven track record of success, I am confident Wael will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the table. I look forward to working closely with him to continue driving our business forward and delivering exceptional results for our valued traders, partners, and stakeholders.” said Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com about the firm’s new hire.

Wael Hammad has extensive experience working in the finance industry, in this new role he will be responsible for leading the company’s revenue-generating activities, including sales, marketing, business development, and customer relations on a global level. He will be working closely and collaborating with other departments to create integrated and seamless trading experiences.

Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, expressed enthusiasm about joining the global brokerage: “I am thrilled to be joining the XS Group, a dynamic and innovative brokerage. With its forward-thinking approach to the financial services industry and its commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to grow and succeed together. I look forward to working closely with a talented team – that is growing daily – to build on the firm’s already impressive track record within the multi-asset trading and FinTech sphere. My mission will be to take the XS Group to even greater heights.”

The XS.com Group has a rapidly expanding team of experienced professionals joining the brokerage including Despina Yabona who recently joined as the firms new Head of Public Relations, Chanelle Tsoka who came on board as the new South Africa Country Director and AndreeaIlies who is the brokers new Global Head of Events.