XUB Media Conclave – Communiqué’18 XUB

IlluminatiX – the Media and PR Cell of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar will be hosting its annual Media Conclave – Communiqué’18 XUB. The conclave aims to wrap around the theme of Media: Still a Mouthpiece for Free Speech?

A free press gives a practical effect to the individual’s right to free speech. It allows one’s voice to be heard by many. In a democracy like ours, media is a factual necessity. Free Speech and Media sail together to set things on track. For all its fundamental importance, however, free speech is constrained on occasions when it collides with other values and factors such as Media Violence and Political Biasness of Media Houses. Thus, to ponder over the issues pertaining to Media and Free Speech, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, brings to you Communiqué’18 XUB.

The event will be graced by eminent media influencers, the likes of which include Meghnad Bose (Senior Correspondent, The Quint), Anna M.M. Vetticad (Independent Journalist and Author), Tejas Mehta (Communications Trainer and Political Commentator, Former Bureau Chief and Anchor at NDTV) and lastly, Sudhi Ranjan Sen (Editor, India Today Group).

XUB believes in providing a platform for premium discussions on pressing issues and trends. It organizes a plethora of top-notch business conclaves to fortify and hone the skills of its students. Communiqué’18 XUB is one such conclave which intends at delivering an enriching and interactive session with respect to Media and its role in providing a medium for Free Speech.

Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB), Odisha was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on the 7th of July 2014. XUB is India’s first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution imparting professional and technical education. XUB has 8 Schools that offer world-class education in different fields. XIMB offers an MBA in Business Management, Global Management, and Executive programs. Xavier School of Human Resource Management (XAHR), erstwhile XIMB-HRM, offers the MBA-HRM program. MBA-RM is offered by the Xavier School of Rural Management (XSRM), erstwhile XIMB-RM. MBF- Master of Business Finance is offered by Xavier School of Commerce, MBA-SM by Xavier School of Sustainability (XSoS) and MBA-UMG by Xavier Center of Urban Management and Governance. The Xavier School of Sustainability, Xavier School of Commerce, Xavier Center of Urban Management and Governance, Xavier School of Economics, Xavier School of Computer Science and Engineering, and the Xavier School of Communications offer different postgraduate and undergraduate programs.

