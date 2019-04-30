XXV PGDM Convocation held at Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management

The Silver Jubilee Convocation of the PGDM program of Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) was conducted with solemn grandeur at the Bachupally campus of the institute on April 27, 2019. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Mr. Srinivas Chunduru, CEO and Board of Director, Ola Skilling (P) Ltd. and Senior Advisor, OLA.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Srinivas Chunduru, in his convocation address observed that the skill gap, the country is facing today has to be bridged through a structured method and several measures are required for this to be done. Huge gap exists between availability of skilled people resulting in employability issues. This is prevalent across the industries and professions including white collared as well blue collared jobs. One such method is to identify the skill gaps and impart training for 1-4 months so that availability of skilled manpower will be faster and adequate reducing the gap. He has exhorted the graduating students to give a thought in this direction and the need to take up entrepreneurship as career. He had also explained how the new age technologies are changing the businesses and that the students should adapt these changes for progressing in careers.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. D N Rao, President, Vignana Jyothi. In his address he touched uponthe driving forces that will shape the future of the businesses around the globe. Identifying the confluence of Big Data, Innovation and Artificial Intelligence as the major drivers that will revolutionize the agriculture, industry and services and also creating new futuristic industries. Citing the example of Israel, which has risen as innovation powerhouse, Dr.DN Rao dwelled upon the examples of Israeli technologies of targeted micronutrient and water supply to individual plants, producing water from thin air and many such technological innovations and application of Big Data techniques.

Dr.Ch.S. Durga prasad, Director, VJIM, outlined the steady progress made by the institute from the time of its inception 26 years ago to the present day having grown in volume from 17 students a batch to 240 students. Averring that innovations at VJIM range from curriculum to the pedagogy. The director stated that VJIM follows educational theory of Outcome Based Education (OBE). OBE bases each part of an educational system around goals (outcomes). By the end of the educational experience, each student should have achieved the goal. VJIM’s PGDM Programme is built on 4 pillars viz. Regular classroom teaching learning, Career vision Schooling (Popularly known as CVS), Industry interface and Mentoring. The experienced and dedicated faculty of VJIM are the concrete which makes these pillars strong. This Silver Jubilee year, VJIM is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and has been rated “A” at the national level and “A**” at the state level by CRISIL.He informed that 225 students are being conferred the Post Graduate Diploma in Management. As many as 65 companies visited VJIM campus and the highest pay has been Rs. 9.75 lakhs per annum. Many of the recruiters are repeat recruiters indicating that VJIM students have made a mark in the progress and growth of these companies.

Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad, General Secretary, Vignana Jyothi and Chairman-Governing Council, VJIM, introduced the chief guest Mr.Srinivas Chunduru and thanked him for gracing the occasion. He also administered the oath to the graduating students.

The convocation ceremony was attended by members of the Vignana Jyothi Society, guests from the corporate, academia, faculty members and students. The chief guest gave away the medals and prizes. Ms. J Selva Priya won the Meritorious Gold medal, while Ms. Shaily Rangrez best female student award. The Medal for Ethical behavior was bagged by Mr. Harsvardhan T, while the best Summer Project award was given to Mr. Sanku Chaitanya Prasad and the silver medal for al round performance was given to Mr.Topula Shiva Prasad.