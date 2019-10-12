Yale announces applications open for Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) 2020

Yale recently announced that it is inviting applications for YYGS 2020. Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) is an academic summer enrichment program for outstanding high school students from around the world. Each summer, students from over 125 countries participate in one of five interdisciplinary, 2-week sessions at Yale’s historic campus.

The YYGS 2020 session is offering sessions in humanities, social sciences, STEM, and a new cross-disciplinary track that incorporates all the above. The YYGS 2020 program is divided into three sessions starting from June 21st to July 31st.

Yale also provides over $3.4 Million USD in need based financial aid equally to both domestic and international students, offered as discounts covering upto 100% of tuition costs. With no grades or course credit, YYGS encourages students to approach all aspects of the program creatively with the understanding that they set their own limits. Students receive an electronic certificate of completion at the end of the session.

The diverse and inclusive community at YYGS enhances learning by inviting students to analyze issues from multiple perspectives. Living and learning alongside peers from around the world allows students to broaden their own world views by learning about countries and cultures they have never encountered before.

For early applications, students can apply by November 12th 2019 and the regular date for applications is January 15th 2020.

Early Action Deadline: November 12, 2019 at 11:59PM ET

Regular Decision Deadline: January 15, 2020 at 11:59PM ET