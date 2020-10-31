Yamaha apparels and accessories now available on Amazon.in

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd. today announced the online availability of its wide range of Apparels & Accessories on the country’s biggest online store, Amazon India. This is for the first time in India that Yamaha will sell its Apparels & Accessories online. With this move, now Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India.

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, Jackets, [refer to the annexure attached]. Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like Stickers, Key Chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, USB Mobile Charger, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats, Scooter Guard Set.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today’s announcement is another step in this direction to connect & communicate with our target audience.

Recently we have started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers. Now, Yamaha will widen its customer reach for attractive riding apparels and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign. The brand’s endeavour to expand its horizons of sporty and stylish quotient through riding apparels and accessories will help it to fulfil its commitment of creating exciting experiences.”