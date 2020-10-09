Yamaha’s hike in sales for 3 consecutive months

Yamaha Motor India group of companies announced that the total sales have increased by 17% to 63052 units in the month of September 2020 compared to 53727 units in September 2019. The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past 3 months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown. With a strong focus in 2020, Yamaha has registered a 4.3% growth in July 2020 compared to July 2019, and 14.8% growth in August 2020 with respect to August 2019.

Yamaha is also hopeful that the festive season sales would be good and expects October to better than September, with another record month for sales volume. The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons starting from Nava Ratri and onward to Diwali and Christmas, and in order to further intensify the excitement, Yamaha will also be offering attractive finance schemes for its new 125 cc FI scooters in specific markets during the festive season which includes low down payment options.

2019 IYM domestic 2020 IYM domestic % growth July 47918 units 49989 units 4.3% August 52706 units 60505 units 14.8% September 53727 units 63052 units 17%

The current line-up of Yamaha BS VI model consists of scooters in the 125 cc category (Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally) with advanced safety features and technologies offered in a wide range of stylish and sporty models, and the sporty motorcycles in 150 cc (R15 Version 3.0 & MT-15 in 155 cc, FZ FI & FZS FI Version 3.0) and 250 cc categories (FZ 25 and the new FZS 25 ) offering Yamaha’s popular excitement of adventure, superior controls and refined power delivery.