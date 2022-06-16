Yamaha’s Latest True Wireless Buds That Encourage Safer Listening: Launching TW-E3B and TW-E5B

Yamaha Corporation, the world’s largest musical instrument manufacturer and a prominent audio/visual devices supplier has launched a duo of True Wireless Earbuds that put your hearing health at the forefront of their performance.

The TW-E3B and TW-E5B support Yamaha’s philosophy of ‘True Sound’, with the promise of bringing the listener closer to the music through a variety of features and technologies.

These new additions to the line-up of wireless sound devices deliver incredibly detailed and accurate timbre in each note while also taking care of the contrast between stillness and motion. It creates a sense of atmosphere that teleports you to the place from where the music is originating, which only a brand like Yamaha, with over 130 years of history in Musical Instruments, can achieve.

Both these sound devices have Yamaha’s Listening Care feature that takes into consideration the special sensitivity characteristics of the human ear.

“Since True wireless earbuds fall into the highest-selling category due to their mobility and versatile use, Yamaha has taken excessive care while designing TW-E3B and TW- E5B so that its users can stay connected to music without harming their hearing capacity due to excessive use over a period of time,” said Venkatesh Prasad Manyam- Business Head, AV Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Music India.

It auto-corrects the sound balance optimally according to the volume, reducing ear fatigue. It balances the difficult-to-hear high and low frequencies so that the original balance of the music is maintained. This enables the users to enjoy music even at a lower volume without having to turn up the volume excessively.

TW-E3B At a Glance

MRP:8,490/-

Technology

It is powered by a High-quality audio codec, Qualcomm aptX, that supports SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm’s advanced aptX audio for higher sound quality.

Fit and Color Variants

The TW-E3B’s compact housing ensures a snug fit, even for small ears. It comes with four different size ear tips to ensure a custom fit to different ear structures. The insert housing has a non-slip coating for a secure fit. It ensures an overall comfortable fit that prevents fatigue even after long hours of listening. The earbuds are available in four colours- Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black.

Controls

All major controls, such as play, pause, skip, and volume buttons, are placed on the earphones itself so that users don’t have to take their phones out frequently. Alternatively, the users can manage controls through Yamaha’s Headphones Controller app.

Battery Back-up

It ensures 24-hr battery backup with a charging case to ensure that you stay connected to your favourite music at all times. (Approx.6h-18h)

TW-E5B At a Glance

Launching soon: MRP:14,200/-

Technology

The TW-E5B features Crystal-clear calls with an advanced mic design and Qualcomm CVC (Clear Voice Capture). It also has a smart Ambient Sound mode for when the users need to be aware of their surroundings. There is a Gaming Mode for Game buffs that reduces the delay between sound and video, optimizing performance for gaming use and video content.

Fit and Color Variants

The TW-E5B’s housing design has an “edge” to fit the ear canal for a better fit. The oval shape allows the user to rotate the earbuds to fit in any position. It comes with four sizes of ear-tips that are replaceable according to the size of the left and right earholes. In India, it is available in two colours- Black and Blue.

Controls

It allows for easy controls for phone calls, music playback, and Siri / Google Assistant activation. The users can adjust custom EQ and other settings with the Yamaha Headphone Control app on their smartphone.

Battery Back-up

It has Up to 30 hours of battery life with an enhanced charging case featuring easy-read battery life indicators (Approx.8.5 h + 21.5 h).