YAS Limo Introduces Timely, At-the-Door Limousine Services in Abu Dhabi, UAE

With traffic jams being a constant occurrence in the Abu Dhabi, UAE, car rides can be highly stressful and frustrating. Unfortunately, many car ride services in the region are not punctual, resulting in missed appointments, delayed flights, and inconvenience.

Based on a client-first philosophy, YAS Limo is an emerging luxury limo and chauffeur company in Abu Dhabi, UAE that is proud to introduce timely and smooth luxury transportation services to its clients. The company takes pride in being ultra-modern and is committed to providing a punctual, 24×7 luxury limo service, streamlined to cut down last-minute delays and hassles for travelers. Their staff go the extra mile to provide their clients with an unparalleled car ride experience. Their cars are equipped with the latest technology and features to ensure their clients have a memorable, stress-free ride, whether alone or with someone.

A representative of the company said: “Punctuality, quality, and trust are some of the integral values of our company. We’re not just another pick-and-drop transportation company; we’re a luxury chauffeur company dedicated to providing a personalized car ride experience to clients that won’t get from regular car services. Time is a luxury when you’re in a place like the UAE. At Yas Limo, we understand this, and that’s why we’ve trained chauffeurs to be punctual and professional.”

The company has introduced a fleet of classy luxury limos customized to meet residents’ and tourists’ different needs. Their limo services can be availed round-the-clock for airports travels, wedding and parties, nights out, corporate events, sporting events, family tours, romantic rides, sightseeing, anniversaries, dinner dates, shopping, theater trips and more.