YASH acquires Codiant Software Technologies

YASH Technologies, a leading technology service and outsourcing partner for global companies, today announced the acquisition of Codiant Software Technologies, a global mobile application development company with operations in the USA, UK, and India. The acquisition is in line with YASH’s vision to provide best in class digital services to its global customers. Additionally, it will expand YASH’s footprint across enterprise mobility, user experience management, and commerce platform development.

Headquartered in East Moline, the USA, Codiant is an ISO 9001-2008 & ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 organization specializing in e-commerce & m-commerce applications development for Fortune 500 organizations and leading startups. Armed with an experienced team of architects and subject matter experts, Codiant provides consulting and advisory services to its customers and helps them in defining, designing and building custom-made applications.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bala Navuluri, COO – YASH Technologies said “Our global customers rely on us to help drive their digital transformation journey. The acquisition of Codiant significantly strengthens our ability to mobilize all aspects of our customer’s business landscape while envisioning, developing and deploying robust digital commerce solutions.”

With strong vertical and cross-functional expertise, Codiant has delivered 500+ innovative engagements for 100+ customers, globally. The company’s mobility COE has built robust and re-usable repositories & frameworks catering to Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Travel verticals.

Vikrant Jain, Founder & CEO, Codiant Software said, “We are thrilled to be part of YASH Technologies. Combining our expertise in mobility and commerce platforms, with YASH’s strong service portfolio and global reach, we will build great digital experiences for our client.”

While continuing to engage with their trusted partner, Codiant’s customers would now be able to leverage YASH’s global presence and capabilities. Codiant will continue to operate independently, as a wholly owned subsidiary of YASH. The integration process is underway and will complete in the next couple of weeks.