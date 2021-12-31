Year-ender and outlook for 2022

Mr. Nipun Jain, CEO, RapiPay

For RapiPay, year 2021 has been a very successful year. Despite the challenges thrown by Covid second wave, we grew more than 100% over last year. Other than achieving business numbers, we also grew our presence in deeper geographies and far-flung areas. We saw Micro ATMs gain traction from both retailers as well as end consumers. With over 1 lakh RapiPay Micro ATMs installed, we constitute around 25% of the Micro ATM market.

Today, RapiPay has a strong retail network of 4 Lakh Direct Business Outlets and growing with transactions over 1 million daily. In 2022 also, we will continue to expand our suite of banking and payments services for our DBOs/retailers. We believe in 2022 we will witness more partnership between Fintech companies and Banks to provide various banking and financial services and widen their reach. RapiPay will continue its efforts of taking banking services to the last mile, so that Indian population can use safe, secure, and convenient banking services. With more funding and increased collaboration between established and new players in the payments and neo banking space, the outlook for the Fintech sector looks promising and very positive this year also.