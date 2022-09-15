Yellow Umbrella IT Tour facilitated by an engineering college in West Bengal for the first time

Kolkata, 15th September 2022: Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology (GMIT) under JIS Group facilitated a Yellow Umbrella Tour for its first-year engineering students on 11th September; Sunday to help the students to start their academic journey with an IT tour around the IT hub of Salt Lake and acquire detailed insights of the IT culture.

The city walk was followed by a seminar at the IETE auditorium with honorable guest speakers from the renowned IT corporate world which included Dr. Shirsendu Roy, Lead Engineer from Nomura Research Institute Financial Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.(NRIFT); Mr. Tarit Bhattacharya, Consulting Partner, Banking & Insurance, Canada from TCS and Mr. Debjit Mookherjee, Head of IoT & Advanced Industries – Group IT Business Manager, Ericsson. The discussion mainly revolved around the different ways an IT engineering candidate should focus for better career scopes and ways forward.

Vice Chairman of GMIT,Mr. Bodhisattva Banerjee said, “Apparently, we confide that a good faculty is the pillar of an educational institution, so GMIT has a legacy of top-notch faculties from IIT Kharagpur, IIST, Shibpur, Jadavpur, and many more other reputed universities. However, GMIT believes in CAMPUS LIFE and ensures holistic development of its students.”

He also added, “If you love plays then you need to visit Broadway in Manhattan once in your life, similarly,if you are an engineer, wanting a life in IT, Sector 5 is a must-visit.”