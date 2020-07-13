YES BANK ₹15,000 crore FPO opens on July 15, sets Price Band between ₹12 to ₹13

Chennai, July 13, 2020: YES BANK has announced the launch of its Further Public Offering (“FPO”) in a bid to raise up to ₹15,000 crores. The issue will open on July 15, 2020, and close on July 17, 2020.

The Issue is being made through the book-building process in accordance with regulation 129(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations where allocation to QIBs is up to 50%, Non-Institutions Bidders is not less than 15% and Retail Individual Bidders is not less than 35%.

Book Running Lead Managers appointed to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and YES Securities (India) Limited.

The Bank has a unique combination of public-private ownership model, backed by marquee institutions within the Indian financial services space. The Bank has an eminent board of professionals to ensure adherence to regulatory and governance norms.

As one of India’s new generation private sector banks, the Bank’s presence covers all 28 states and eight union territories in India and one representative office in Abu Dhabi as of March 31, 2020. We are a full-service commercial bank specializing in merchant banking, digital banking, brokerage business, asset management, and investment banking. We have been able to invest in the latest technology infrastructure and differentiated technology platforms leading to digital leadership.

The Bank continues to build on the knowledge-based approach to banking with a strong focus on retail and SME advances on a well-established granular banking platform.