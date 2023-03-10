YES BANK and Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

Bangalore, March 10, 2023: YES BANK announced that it has partnered with Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd to offer home loans at competitive interest rates.

Aadhar Housing Finance is one of India’s largest affordable housing finance companies. With this partnership, both entities aim to provide, convenient home finance solutions such as Home Loan for Salaried Employees, Loan for Plot Purchase and Construction, Home Improvement Loan, Loan Against Residential Commercial Property, Balance Transfer, and Top Up, among others, to customers from lower and middle-income groups.

This partnership is in accordance with the co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that enables banks and non-banking companies to jointly bring forth financial solutions that cater to the requirements of the unserved and underserved sections of society.