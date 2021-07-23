Yes Madam expands beauty services to Mumbai, eyes 100 Cr revenue by FY22

Mumbai: Yes Madam, one of India’s best salon-at-home service providers has expanded their pre-wedding and beauty services in Mumbai recently. Embracing safety protocols at the topmost, the locations where the startup has marked its footprint include Andheri East, Kandivali, Dadar, Andheri West, Ghatkopar East, Mira Road, and Grant Road.

Due to the prolonged lockdown in Mumbai, the salons could not open their shutters. Now, with the market gradually opening up and salons reopening, not everyone is visiting these places. They are still very curious and afraid to visit salons owing to the pandemic. Therefore, witnessing the increasing demand for at-home salon services in Mumbai due to the sky-touching COVID-19 cases and now the Delta Plus variant, Yes Madam has expanded its presence in the city.

Commenting on the expansion, Mayank Arya, Co-founder of Yes Madam said “We are thrilled to expand our services to a city of beauty and glamour like Mumbai. We are hopeful to get a breathtaking response from the people of Mumbai with our tailor-made services. Presently, we are operating in seven locations in Mumbai. With time, we will expand to more locations in the city just like the way we cover the entire Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and the Greater Noida regions along with a strong footprint in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Following this, we are expecting to achieve 100 Cr by FY22.”

“We were in plans to tap into this city for a long time and finally we have expanded our services here. At-home salon services have always been the best bet for people. With the daily spike of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the infection, salon-at-home service is the need of the hour. Of course, the virus cannot prevent us from opting for grooming and self-care because it’s important to look presentable in Zoom meetings too in the WFH scenario.” said Aditya Arya, the Co-founder of Yes Madam.

He further added “With Yes Madam, Mumbai residents need not worry anymore as all our beauticians are fully vaccinated. We have introduced 13 safety protocols to be strictly followed by the beauticians to ensure customer safety and hygiene amid the pandemic. Yes Madam has provided proper COVID-19 training to its staff, PPE safety kits to experts, and sanitized tools and kits.”

The Noida-based startup last year generated revenue of more than 30 Cr and has expanded its footprints to 27 cities. The company offers a great pool of services related to personal grooming, beauty care, classic spa, relaxing massages, makeup, sofa cleaning, bathroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning, and many more. All the one-stop solutions related to beauty and personal grooming services are for both male and female clients, executed by verified, well-trained and qualified professionals who are fully vaccinated.