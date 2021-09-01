YES SECURITIES strengthens its Top Management Leadership

New Delhi: YES SECURITIES, the wholly owned Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Wealth Broking & Investment Advisory subsidiary of YES BANK, has strengthened its top management leadership to achieve the goal of becoming the 1st choice investment solutions partner.

As an integral part of its transformation exercise, YES SECURITIES has appointed Sameer Shetty as Head – Investment Banking, with immediate effect. Sameer will spearhead the domestic and cross-border M&A, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Debt Syndication and other deal advisory practices of YES SECURITIES in close coordination with YES BANK personnel and the broader corporate and deal-making ecosystem. He has over two decades of experience in the investment banking space across transaction strategy, M&A, private equity, special situation financing, deal structuring and corporate restructuring space.

Prior to joining YES SECURITIES, Sameer was the Managing Director of InCred Capital. In his past tenures, he has worked with Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India LLP besides US-based stints spanning a decade with DLC (Boutique Advisory Firm), Dynegy Inc., and Open Prairie Ventures.

Anshul Arzare has been elevated as Chief Business Officer of the Wealth Broking & Investment Advisory business. In this pivotal role, Anshul will drive business performance, strengthen capabilities, and improve processes while continuing to build a customer-focused franchise. In addition, he will also be responsible for defining the growth strategy and improving brand equity and overall customer experience.

Amar Ambani who has been managing the research desk for Institutional Equities as Head of Research since 2018 has been elevated as Head – Institutional Equities. In his expanded role, Amar will now be responsible for driving all aspects of the institutional broking business, which is well-poised to achieve exponential growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Kumar, MD&CEO, YES BANK and Chairman, YES SECURITIES, said, “As we continue to grow and transform as an enterprise, key changes have been achieved at the helm of YES SECURITIES in an endeavour to offer innovative investment and wealth solutions that ensure the financial growth of our customers as well as drive business. The skill and talent these elevations bring will accelerate the company’s journey to achieving peak market position. The transition further adds to the organisation’s competence, presenting an opportunity to address an even greater range of customer expectations.”

Prasanth Prabhakaran, MD & CEO, YES SECURITES, said “Given the bounce back in economy and markets, YES SECURITIES is all set to leverage and strengthen our key verticals of Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Wealth Broking and Institutional Equities. These key top management elevations are an integral part of our transformation initiative aimed at achieving leadership position in the industry by virtue of our innovative, customer-centric, tech-enabled, and research-backed financial solutions and services.”