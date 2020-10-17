YesssWorks Spaces introduces Back-To-CoWorking packages

Co-working and managed workspace has started witnessing fresh demand after a huge disruption due to Covid-19 pandemic. Observing the demand, YesssWorks Spaces Pvt. Ltd. one of the leading co-working spaces has introduced #BackToCoWorking an innovative package aimed at empowering startups, freelancers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and teams to work in a safe and hygienic workspace.

In the wake of the pandemic, coworking spaces are taking charge of the situation and helping MNCs, MSMEs and individuals to shift back to normal. #BackToCoWorking helps to work flexibly with solutions to work out of any location in Pune and Mumbai, 24×7 Access, High Connectivity, Custom Office, Parking & Concierge Services, Community Access and Regularly Sanitized Office Space. It allows the current workforce of any organization to be geographically dispersed as well as to be on-the-move as per the demands of the job.

Mihir Shah, Co-founder, YesssWorks Spaces Pvt. Ltd, said, “Today’s Millennials and Gen Z employees are seeking options that help them work real-time and untethered. Amidst the pandemic, people are facing challenges like distractions at home, unavailability of right infrastructure (high-speed internet, printer, desk space) and lack of social interactions. With a significant loss in employee productivity, companies are looking towards exploring a “Work near Home” option – allowing employees to work remotely out of shared spaces while having access to effective office infrastructure. It will also be useful for companies that pay hefty rents to create a productive work environment for their employees.

He further adds, “India is witnessing a shift, i.e. work-from-home situation changing into work near home creating potential demand for shared workspaces. With emerging new trends, conventional office demand might move into flex offices creating additional traction. Adaptation is the key for businesses with the new advancements and change in work culture.”

YesssWorks Spaces has introduced budget-friendly #BackToCoWorking Packages for INR 3,999 for the month of November. Moving away from its offline registration to online, YesssWorks Spaces has enabled its Whatsapp facility for easy and convenient booking. The co-working space is operational in all its 4 commercial hubs at Pune and Mumbai. There will be no contract, deposit or commitment to avail the package.

