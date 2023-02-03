Yezdi motorcycles on a roll! New colours add a burst of adrenaline to Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler

Pune, February 2023: Carrying forward the momentum set by the new color launches last week in the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster range, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced two new additions to its Yezdi portfolio. The Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler duo now get adrenaline-fueled new colors to accentuate their spirit of exploration and fun.

The Yezdi Adventure will now also be available in ‘Whiteout’, a colorway inspired by the snowy terrain, where this motorcycle feels absolutely at home. The Yezdi Scrambler ‘Bold Black’ takes inspiration from stealth, making it the perfect companion to slide through the night. While both colorways find themselves at opposite edges of the spectrum, the motorcycles are born from the same gene pool and made to thrill no matter what the terrain.

Presenting the new colorways in the Yezdi lineup, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The Adventure and Scrambler are icons of the free-spirited Yezdi character. Both purpose-built motorcycles are made for the adrenaline rush; be it long rides on the highway or short bursts around the trails. The new colorways act as an extension of their personalities and make them look even more stunning in the outdoors.

Both motorcycles are purpose-built to perform. The Adventure is the quintessential all-terrain machine, comfortable and capable at the same time. Making every ride a breeze is its liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine displacing 334cc, delivering a peak power of 30.3PS & peak torque of 29.84Nm. Serious off-roader styling, tailor-made suspension set-up, and comfortable ergonomics make it the perfect go-anywhere motorcycle.

The Scrambler is India’s first true-blue scrambler, built with just one intention – fun! Be it the distinctive styling, minimalist rear section, or upswept twin exhausts, the motorcycle stays true to its name. Adding a punch to the package is a similar 334cc engine that is tuned for a flat torque curve and a meaty torque spread across the rev range. The peak power and torque output from this engine are 29.1PS & 28.2Nm respectively.

Both motorcycles come with a slick-shifting six-speed transmission with an A&S clutch as standard. The class-leading dual channel ABS by Continental on both motorcycles also gets three ABS modes – Road, Rain & Off-Road (which switches off the rear ABS completely) to offer flexibility to riders along with safety. Adding convenience is a handlebar-mounted USB charging point, while the Adventure also gets Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation as standard.