YFLO Delhi announces its theme for 2023, “Because She Can,” with its new Chairperson, Divya Jain

New Delhi, 6 April 2023: In its 20th year of operation, the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) announced its theme for 2023, “Because She Can.” The platform enables women from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds, providing them with opportunities to interact, learn, explore new avenues, and launch innovative ideas. Earlier this year, Divya Jain was appointed as the new Chairperson of YFLO (2023-2024), Delhi Chapter.

Established on 28 April, 2004, YFLO Delhi celebrates young women entrepreneurship in India, enabling them to become members of a country-wide network of entrepreneurs, professionals and Corporate Executives. With pan India presence across 15 chapters, including cities such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, Mumbai and New Delhi, FLO is an all India organisation for women. This year’s theme captures and invokes empowerment and liberation and celebrates the emergence of women as symbols of power, prosperity and persistence. Replacing Gayatri Rai, Divya Jain will be leading as the new Chairperson, placing emphasis on unlocking growth, driving innovation and changing the narrative on women in leadership. She will head several activities from YFLO Delhi’s annual line-up of events, which includes learning speaker events, capacity-building workshops, spiritual events, business summits, art and social initiatives, and much more.

Reflecting on her new role, Divya Jain, Chairperson of YFLO said, “For an AtmaNirbhar India, women empowerment and economic empowerment for women must be prioritised. Strength lies in unity, and a platform that ensures support and guidance for ideas that deliver innovation is imperative, especially for women. We wish to deliver a platform for women entrepreneurs, executives and professionals to interact, engage and bring innovative ideas to life through YFLO Delhi. Our theme for the year, #becauseshecan, addresses the uplifting, supportive, and nurturing ability of women, who have historically been relegated to the margins of society. However, the rise of women entrepreneurs in India marks a milestone in its economic, social, and political history, and YFLO celebrates this exalt. To guide me through the eventful times to come, I’ve chosen to adopt ‘Engage, Enable & Empower’ as my mantra.”

The inaugural event for YFLO Delhi’s 20th year is set to take place at The Oberoi, New Delhi on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. The event entails activities and discussions with YFLO Delhi’s committee members and past Chairpersons, including SheetalAnsal, Radhika Backliwal, DeepshikhaKhaitan, Divya Suri Singh, Garima Jain, Avarna Jain, Itiva Chopra, Trupti Gupta and AnchalSethi. The platform has launched several community programmes aimed at building a skilled women workforce, educating children, and creating a meaningful and sustainable impact on society. These include initiatives such as the Education Alliance, Delhi Council for Child Welfare, Tree Plantation drives, donation drives and much more. Kat Katha, the fifth event and an initiative that provides assistance to victims of trafficking, is officially a part of the G20 Empower initiative.

In 2015, the G20 adopted the “Women’s Empowerment Principles,” committing to increase the representation of women in leadership positions across public and private sectors, and to promote women empowerment as a key driver of sustainable economic growth and development, taking concrete steps to advance this goal through various initiatives and policy recommendations.