Yoga And Lifestyle are the real solutions for Heart Disease

By Dr. Bimal Chhajer, Director of SAAOL Heart Center

While the COVID pandemic has created panic all around the world, taking away many lives and containing many infected. Yet Heart ailments are one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity, which is still underestimated. Till today heart disease remains the most common cause of death in most of the countries of the world.

The number of COVID infected people has crossed 2.56 lacs and Deaths more than 7,000. Everywhere there are instructions about how to avoid getting infected – social isolation, sanitization, hand washing, avoiding handshakes, and so on. People are worried about themselves getting infected and avoiding the chances of Death.

The recent data suggests that over 70 lac globally have been infected until now out of which around 4 lac have lost their lives. India attributes to around 2.56 Lac infected persons with a mortality of around 7000. This in comparison to Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) and other heart ailments is very low.

Globally over 20 crore people annually are being diagnosed with CAD and 2 crores have lost their lives, which accounts to a 10% mortality rate. India alone accounts for 6 crore people having some form of heart disease with a mortality rate of 35 lac per annum. India is the present-day leader in the whole of the world so far as the number of heart patients is concerned and the number of heart patients is still on the rise. It is estimated that around 9000 per day lose their lives and the count is still increasing Said Dr. Bimal Chajjer Director, SAAOL Heart Center

Evidently, the rate of mortality due to COVID is restricted to within 2% whereas heart diseases kill over 10%, and still neglected. There are 8-10 crore (80-100 million) heart patients in India and every 10 seconds one person dies of heart disease in this country. Hospitals in India perform more than 2 lakh open-heart surgeries annually and are increasing annually by 25%. But the cases of heart attacks are not going down. The surgeries done are only palliative. Educating the masses about Heart disease and its risk factors is important to eradicate the casualties from the root. The Science of Cardiology is failing.

This raises a big question mark on the use of unnecessary Angioplasties and Bypass surgeries in India and the 10,000 Heart Hospital Industry driven by the greedy Heart Surgeons and Interventional Cardiologists. In India, more than 5 lac stents are being put every year and some 60,000 Bypass surgeries are being done in the heart Hospitals and 85% of them are done on stable heart patients – which can be easily avoided.

Present-day Cardiologists are on the wrong track by emphasizing more use of Bypass surgery or Angioplasty, medicines, emergency treatments – but they are overlooking the real cause of heart attack and heart disease. If all of them work by removal of the cause of heart disease – namely diet, exercise, Yoga, stress management – we can control the spread of heart disease as well as work towards Eradicating heart disease.

Yoga and Diet based Lifestyle management along with Optimum Medical Management is the key to the solution of heart diseases. Not only that they are highly effective for a healthy heart, but also prevent Bypass surgery or Angioplasty. SAAOL (Science and Art of Living) has been treating heart patients for the last 25 years successfully and its theory is now being proven correct by the most modern medical research. To avoid heart attack all the patients need is a thorough training on lifestyle and cover of Allopathic medicines.

Cardiac ailments being a lifestyle-related ailment and hence the treatment should also be focused in the same direction. While cardiac ailments remain to be a growing burden in the Indian society, affecting millions of people and the economy of the country, it is time to eradicate them from the root.

The eduVaccine revolves around the concept of ‘Reversal of heart diseases’ through regular monitoring of heart health through a ‘SAAOL Safety Circle’ which can guide every adult of the country to take steps to reverse and prevent heart disease. This technique has benefitted over 2 lakh heart patients in the past 24 years with non-invasive treatment modules like a lifestyle change, US FDA approved EECP, and a combination of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and Detoxification. The development of the SAAOL Safety circle which is the best indicator of heart health has benefitted many to prevent future heart complications. It has three circles and 12 factors to control, six parameters related to medical and four each related to healthy diet and lifestyle habits.