Yolo Bus launches its Next Generation Inter-City Bus Services in Assam

Yolo bus, an inter-city transportation and mobility platform, has launched its bus services in Assam, today. A tech-enabled mobility provider, Yolo Bus is quickly becoming India’s largest intercity bus network, helping thousands of people reach their destinations, on time.

The Gurugram-based company has a stronghold in Northern and Southern parts of India where it is acclaimed for its on-time, safe ride experience, unique services, smart fleet, and tech-friendly operations. Now, the company’s primary focus is to expand its full-stack services with completely sanitized buses for every trip across the state of Assam. The company aims to offer these superior travel experiences across cities of Guwahati, Tinsukia, Silchar, and many more.

Speaking about the expansion, Shailesh Gupta, CEO & Founder, Yolo Bus, said, “ Assam is an important part of our expansion plans. With extensive on-ground research and smart network planning, we have figured out how to run a socially distanced transit system, logistically and equitably. Through smart network planning and dynamic price management, we are continuously striving to provide travelers the safest travel options, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the best offers possible.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are searching for safer and more hygienic options to travel. Mukul Shah – COO & Founder, Yolo Bus said “ We are charging the growth of the Northeast region’s bus travel market with superior services. We have started hiring local youths in Assam and are investing in their training and development. We believe that this will contribute to skill development in the region and accelerate its economic growth over a period of time. Our goal is to provide a completely new experience in travel.”

The company says, bus fleets partnering with it provides airline-level services such as bus captains, high-speed Wi-Fi, washrooms, food and beverages, and device charging points, etc. Yolo Bus is launching its operations with extensive precautionary measures for every trip. Every passenger will be checked with infra-red temperature measuring guns before onboarding. Customers can also book their essential PPE kits and know the temperature of the bus crew members before booking the bus. The entry to any suspected passenger is prohibited. The company has introduced a sanitisation tunnel for each passenger before onboarding in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The captain, along with the bus driver and staff will wear essential PPE to do away with the risk of contamination, ensuring a safe journey for the passengers.

According to Danish Chopra, CTO and Co-Founder, Yolo Bus, “ Yolo Bus is committed to bringing in a technology revolution through its advanced features such as easier booking of tickets via our web booking platform and our App, listing buses on a user friendly platform and tracking the bus in real time. Passengers can even avail live statistics about the bus crew’s temperatures when they book through the Yolo Bus App. We are very excited about our expansion in Assam and look forward to providing safe, convenient and affordable travel to our customers.”

Yolo Bus is launching ten busses on eight routes this month. This will be followed by an increase in the number of busses in the next couple of months. There is no major organized player in the North East market, and with on-time arrival guarantee of Yolo Bus, consumers will get premium experience at reasonable prices. Committed towards growth, Yolo Bus envisions a future where smart and connected transportation will change the way people commute.