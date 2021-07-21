Yorked Radio Acquires Digital Audio Rights for India’s Tours of Sri Lanka and England 2021

Yorked Radio, a passion project of broadcaster Chetan Narula has acquired the digital audio rights for India’s tours of Sri Lanka (July 2021) and England (August-September 2021). The said rights are for the Indian territory for six ODIs / T20Is & 5 TESTs. Yorked Radio will be a Partner for Digital Audio Commentary for the aforementioned series.

Yorked Radio’s YouTube channel went liveon 18th July 2021 with the first ODI between India in Sri Lanka at Columbo. Cricket enthusiasts from across India can now consume live commentary from three ODIs, three T20Is and five Tests where their favourite players are battling it out against Sri Lanka and England. Yorked Radio has a commentary panel that includes former Indian cricketers such as Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, Vijay Dahiya, Ajay Ratra and Reema Malhotra amongst others. The platform will also invite senior cricketers and various other cricket fanatics from all walks of life to be a part of the live broadcast.

Talking about this exciting opportunity, Chetan Narula, Founder at Yorked Radio said, “I have forever been in love with Cricket broadcasting. The digital audio market provides a new horizon for the sports broadcasting industry and we at Yorked Radio aim to change how live audio commentary is consumed. We are extremely excited to be digital audio partners with Sony Pictures Networks India for India’s Upcoming Tours of Sri Lanka and England. As a cricket enthusiast, I have followed the game closely for many years and I believe that my experience in this field will truly help Yorked Radio to our audience in the most authentic and charismatic way. To make this experience more invigorating for aur audience, we are delighted to welcome onboard former volleyball national player and commentator Neeti Rawat’s NR Productions for the India-Sri Lanka series and all upcoming projects of Yorked Radio.”

The Sri Lanka-India broadcast feed is also available on the popular YouTube channel of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra. He is the voice of Hindi cricket commentary in India and owns as well as runs this YouTube channel with more than 2.6 million dedicated subscribers.

Commenting on the announcement, Chopra said, “Digital is the way forward and this is a new way of consuming live cricket content. It provides an alternate cricket commentary for our audience and hopefully they will like it, as Cricket Aakash and Yorked Radio endeavour to open a new avenue in digital cricket broadcasting.”

Yorked Radio, Cricket Akash and its partner channels breached the whopping 1 million listenership mark during their very first broadcasted match between India and Sri Lanka on 18th July.