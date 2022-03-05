Backed by a decade’s worth of experience and an abundance of expertise, the Bhutani Group has pioneered conceptualization and execution of upscale real estate projects in the commercial segments which include the most advanced IT office spaces in Delhi NCR.

Bhutani Grandthum, one of its kind project of Bhutani Group, launched in September 2019, located at Greater Noida West, is a magnificent commercial project sprawling over 23 acres (approx) of land. GRANDTHUM brings together the elements of Hi-Street Retail, Signature Offices Spaces, Entertainment, Recreation, and serviced apartments to create an ecosystem that offers infinite possibilities.

Bhutani Grandthum dreams of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world where women are treated at par with everyone. Therefore on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bhutani Grandthum offers a beautiful campaign “You have it in You, We salute You!” for the fearless women of the country by being the platinum partner to “Le Extraordinaire” season 4 by Magicka.

It is a collective action of great minds coming together to solemnize and celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women of India! This is an annual event curated to acknowledge and celebrate women entrepreneurial pioneers. It will celebrate the tremendous efforts of the glorious women and girls of our country in shaping a more equal future and playing an extraordinary role by breaking the glass ceiling with their determination and perseverance! Scheduled on 5 March 2022 at Le Meridien.

“Magicka” is a women entrepreneurial ecosystem that aspires, encourage and mentor women entrepreneurs providing them a platform to increase their business and trade practices in a cost-effective manner, further enabling them to expand their horizons.

It gives us an opportunity to reflect on the progress made, celebrate acts of courage and determination by women playing extraordinary roles.

In honour of Women’s Day, Bhutani Grandthum is providing a remarkable special investment offer, thus Saluting and cheering the fearless women

“YOU HAVE IT IN U, WE SALUTE YOU.”