Young Chefs from The Indian School of Hospitality among Top 15 From

Gurgaon: Two students – Abhijeet Dua and Kanishk Dawar from the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), India’s leading hospitality education institution, have made it to the final round of the ‘Culinary Student of The Year’ competition being organized by the Chef’s Table Studio. The pan India competition has garnered strong interest from culinary enthusiasts from some of India’s best hospitality colleges. A total of 450 students have sent in their entries from which 15 entries have made it to the final round which will see some of the most respected master chefs as judges. These 15 contestants will now be performing a live cooking session to win the title of the ‘Culinary Student of the Year’.

Abhijeet and Kanishk are students of the Culinary Arts Programme at the Indian School of Hospitality. They created fusion combinations using advanced cooking techniques. Abhijeet reached the final round by creating a delicious meal of Sous Vide & Torched River Sole, Lemon Rice Cracker, Meen Moilee Sauce, Coconut Lemongrass Cream & Gel, Tobiko, Curry Leaves Dust and Coriander Herb oil, while Kanishk experimented with a fusion combination of deconstructed Murgh Malai Tikka with Pan Fried Noodles.

Given the COVID situation, the final round will be hosted virtually and will have an online audience from across the country. The students will be cooking live in front of the camera from their institutes and their houses, which goes to show their indomitable spirit and willingness to overcome any challenge.

Rajiv Gulshan, Dean – Academics, at ISH wished all participants the best of luck for the competition finale. “We can’t wait to see India’s top 15 young chefs compete for the winner’s title. It so exciting to see enthusiasts put so much heart into the competition. The dishes that everyone is preparing are so varied; it’s refreshing to see the young ones combine age-old recipes with modern techniques. To see them cook live will be absolute magic. I am confident that all young chefs will do exceptionally well in their careers too. It is imperative for institutes like us to further the cause of culinary excellence and build a solid opportunities landscape for our students. Culinary pursuits require a lot of passion and perseverance, I am confident ISH students will do us proud”, he said.

About the Indian School of Hospitality

Located in Gurgaon, the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), is an institution of higher education focused on reimagining hospitality education for today’s generation & tomorrow’s businesses. ISH is a member of the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne Network of Certified Schools, the world’s oldest & top-ranked hospitality school. ISH is also the only Indian institute to hold an academic collaboration with Asia’s leaders in culinary arts, At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Singapore. ISH offers degree as well as diploma and certificate programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.