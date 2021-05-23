If you find yourself spending too much of your precious time trying to deal with orders from customers, from picking and packing those orders to shipping them and more, it might be a good idea to delegate those tasks. When you delegate your order fulfilment requirements, it will save you time, help you have a better reputation, and satisfy more customers. If you are wondering about fulfilment services and what they can do for your business, here’s your all-important guide to fulfilment services: what they are, how they work, and more.

The basics

Fulfilment services are just as their name implies – they exist to help you fulfil your orders promptly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. A fulfilment provider is a third-party company with its own warehouse and facility, and it can help pick, pack, and ship orders from your customers. The process of order fulfilment comprises different stages, from warehousing and storage to picking and packing and then shipment. The process itself sounds simple and straightforward, but various intricacies can make it difficult, particularly if you regularly ship a lot of goods to customers in different countries.

How it works

If you exist as an ecommerce enterprise, it follows that fulfilling your customers’ orders is your top priority. The order fulfilment partner you choose can take care of preparing those orders and shipping them off, and they can do this efficiently and promptly.

The process involves sending your goods to the fulfilment facility or centre and storing them there. Once the fulfilment service receives your goods, they can store them securely in their warehouse or facility. If there is an order from a customer, they can then assemble this order in a package. You can even opt for specialised packing to cater to your customers’ requirements. Your fulfilment partner will then use couriers to send your parcels to your customers, and they can make sure the couriers operate round-the-clock and do same-day dispatches, as well as accommodate late collections and cut-offs when necessary.

Your chosen fulfilment company, like https://cannonpacking.co.uk/fulfilment/, can also handle the process of returns whether it’s due to quality or damage. It’s best to choose a fulfilment service that can deal with returns so you can have a smoother transition and make the process easier for your customers. The fulfilment service can also monitor your stock and inventory and inform you if some products or items are running low. They can easily do this using special software providing real-time tracking, inventory management, and reports.

How it can help you

A fulfilment service can offer some excellent benefits in different ways. For one, they can help you save time because rather than handling customer orders, you can tackle other tasks and responsibilities and leave the fulfilment process to your provider. Secondly, it can help you save money because you will only pay for the service you use. There will be a warehouse fee for the storage of your goods, but you will only pay for the service of fulfilment once an order comes in. Fulfilment providers also work with a lot of couriers and often have a global network of contacts and facilities, so you can save on deliveries and bulk discounts as well.