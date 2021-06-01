Sending a parcel to customers is not easy, and selecting the correct box or container is just the tip of the iceberg. You have to consider the parcel’s weight and the labelling that comes with it, and if you are an e-commerce seller or business, you also want to be sure that the package gives the right impression about your business. Packing a parcel may seem straightforward, but it only becomes simple if you know how to do it right. If you plan to send out parcels for your business and aren’t sure how to go about the process, here’s your best guide to proper parcel packaging: how to do it right.

The ideal box or container

The first step is to find a box or container, but it needs to be ideal for the item and purpose. Look closely at the item you are sending and determine if it needs an actual box or a padded envelope, or another container. Mailing bags can be good packaging for clothing, but for other items like books, CDs, and gadgets, specially-designed white postal boxes may be just the thing because they are sturdy and durable, and they come in various sizes as well.

When choosing a box or container, make sure it is sturdy and structurally sound, and the size should be appropriate for the item, not too big or too small. It is not such a good idea to reuse old boxes or containers because they could already have lost their strength and integrity (even if they still look like they are in good condition), and they may still have old labels attached, which could be read by the scanners and send your package to the wrong address.

Wrapping and protection

Before you place your items in the box or container, wrap them carefully. If the items are fragile, use bubble wrap, but if the items are not too delicate, you can wrap them in newspaper or kraft paper. It is vital for you to wrap fragile items carefully because even if you write down ‘handle with care’ or ‘fragile’ on the container, the scanners will not detect this, so you should take extra precautionary measures to protect your items.

Filling empty spaces

It would be a good idea to have a certain amount of space around the item, but since there are gaps, you should pack these empty areas. You can use packaging materials to fill in the space, such as paper, sheets, and cardboard, and you can also make use of foam peanuts. You should pack your parcel in a way that even if it falls off the belt, the contents will not become damaged.

Place your address in the box or container

Even if you place your address on the outside of the box or container, it would still be good to put your address within the box or container so you can be sure the item will reach its destination even if the box falls apart. Write down your name and address on a sturdy piece of paper or cardboard, along with your phone number, and include the recipient’s name and mailing address. Don’t forget to enclose that piece of paper inside the box or container.

Once you have done the above, don’t forget to secure your parcel with strong tape and cover the box’s openings and corners.