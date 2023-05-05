Your gifting guide for Mother’s Day

May 5, 2023 Sujata Business 0

Mother’s Day is a special occasion that calls for a unique and meaningful gift to show your appreciation for the wonderful mother figure in your life.

As we approach this day, Westside has curated a selection of thoughtful and stylish gifts that are sure to make your mom feel cherished and loved. Whether your mom is a fashion-forward trendsetter or prefers classic, timeless pieces, Westside has carefully selected a range of options to suit every taste and style.

From chic clothing and accessories to elegant home decor, our gift guide has been hand-picked to help you express your gratitude and affection in a meaningful way. So take some time to explore our top Mother’s Day gift ideas and find the perfect gift that truly reflects your mom’s unique personality and style.

Studiowest Mandarin and Basil Eau de Parfum

 

Studiowest Rejuvenate 1% Salicyclic Acid

 

Studiowest Revitalise Sleeping Mask

 

LOV Black Sling Bagss

 

Studiowest Spice and Leather Scented Candle