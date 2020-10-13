Your guide for budget shopping for this festive season

The ongoing pandemic and the rising number of infection cases everyday have prompted people to stay indoors. The whole economic slowdown has played a spoiled sport in festive spends this year. This has led to many conscious buyers looking for affordable , eco-friendly fashion for festive shopping. Many sustainable fashion startups are banking on festival season to revive their sales. From Pre-owned apparels to Rental fashion , introducing sustainable materials to recycling old wardrobe, these platforms are discouraging the fast fashion and giving audiences an ample of choices to create their festive looks.

Here are some gems where you can choose affordable festive wear collections that will not burn whole in your pocket and add to your savings.

Kiabza: Kiabza is a unique ReCommerce website for people to buy and sell branded pre-owned fashion. It is an online platform for all: For the Sellers, to consign their branded pre-owned clothing and earn easy cash for their products; For the Buyers, to buy best brands at a great price. The seller can put together branded clothing from his/her entire family closet and KIABZA takes care of everything, right from curating a product to delivering it to the buyer and paying the seller for the same.

Flyrobe: Flyrobe is your favourite online fashion store when you need to rent clothes for special occasions. It provides you with the best of international brands and designer wear for a fraction of MRP when you need to dress up.

Etashee: Etashee offers two different ways of selling pre-owned clothes; direct selling and concierge selling. Direct selling is where you will do everything from posting to shipping. Concierge selling on the other hand is for those who don’t want to get involved with the hassles of selling. You can get more details on the site itself.

Rent it Bae: RENT IT BAE is a place where fashion meets technology to create a unique rental market for the love of fashion. We offer a vast wardrobe having a variety of clothes and accessories from popular and luxury brands. And for those who have an eye for exclusive stuff we have our in house brand to cater to that passion for fashion. You can rent these outfits and accessories in one tenth of the retail price. Free drop and pick up is provided.

Vintage Desi: Vintage Desi is the answer which modern Indian women have been looking for! We are an online boutique bringing you access to sought-after designer garments and accessories at bargain prices!

My Luxury Bargain: My Luxury Bargain, we curate authentic pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories from fashion connoisseurs, and consignment boutiques in Europe and bring it within reach of sophisticated, stylish and suave shoppers.

