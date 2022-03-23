Youth must focus on building the Nation

Bangalore, March 22, 2022 – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Education Summit 2022 , organized by Summit India in association with Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) , successfully completed its 11th session. The topic for the week was giving back to society – Social Responsibility. The session witnessed great conversations that captured the blueprint for making higher learning effective, efficient, and inclusive.

The weekly panel discussion opened with an inaugural speech by Shilpa Puri, CEO of Summit India. The sessions also featured eminent speakers such as. Shri Debananda Sahoo, chief general manager, Bangalore circle – Canara Bank, Smt, Ritu Jhingon, Director, Corporate Communications for Vedanta, Group & CEO, Nand Ghar, Smt, Anshu Gupta, Founder Sarvodaya Foundation, Shri, Ramesh Kumar R, DDRFC, Rotary District 3190, Shri Nav Kishlay, founder and director, Arcmind Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Smt Dhuwarakha Sriram, UNICEF, India’s chief of generation unlimited (Yuwaah’s ) Youth development and partnerships, Ms, Asma Khan, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah’s Young People action Team, Ms, Ankita Sehdev, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah’s Young People action Team, Mr, Bharath Bansal, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah’s Young People action Team, Mr, Ashutosh Verma, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah’s Young People action Team.

The weekly Panel discussion has given complete knowledge of social service and briefed the National Education Policy on giving back to society.

Other key highlights

New education policy teach on giving back to society

New education policy help youth to know on their Social Responsibility

Social service means empowering the weaker section in the society

Rural India needs quality education and health service

NGOs are on their mission to serve society with different policies

UNICEF – Yuwaah’s given space to youth to empower youth

Speaking at the event, Shri Debananda Sahoo, Chief General Manager, – Canara Bank, Bangalore circle, said “Education is not for individual development, the concept is wide and big, it is about empowering the society, the new education policy has the eminent element of giving back to society and social responsibility. Canara Bank in that sense gives education loans from higher education to K-12. During the time of Covid, Canara bank had distributed mobile phones to the children to help them with Online learning.

Ms. Asma Khan, Member, UNICEF – Yuwaah's Young People action Team, Ms. Ankita Sehdev, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah's Young People action Team, Mr. Bharath Bansal, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah's Young People action Team, Mr. Ashutosh Verma, member, UNICEF – Yuwaah's Young People action Team. Participated in a panel discussion explaining about UNICEF of Yuwaah's, Yuwaah's is a space for youth to empower, giving feathers to youth's dreams. And promoting their social service.

Commenting on the Summit’s success, Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, said, “Giving back to the society, and social responsibility it’s our culture, the NEP promotes and teaches about Social service skills Tech Avant-garde as a part of this joining its hand with NEP and making it successful.”