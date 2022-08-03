Yubi Enters into a Strategic Alliance with U GRO Capital for Co-Lending and Supply Chain Financing to Bridge the MSME Credit Gap in India

Chennai, 3rd August 2022: Yubi, the world’s first possibility platform that powers the discovery, execution and fulfilment of credit, has announced its latest partnership with U GRO Capital, a new generation Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) business that has effectively leveraged technology to deliver last-mile credit to MSMEs in the country. The partnership will see the integration of Yubi Co.Lend and Yubi Flow with GRO–Xstream and GRO–Line platforms, respectively. As a result of this double partnership, U GRO Capital will be able to leverage Yubi’s full stack operating system to seamlessly discover, go live and collaborate with multiple partners on Yubi’s platform. This association is a perfect example of product-led interoperability that enables quick access to multiple debt products with a one-time integration.

Through this alliance, U GRO Capital will gain access to Yubi Co.Lend’s vast network of Banks, Financial Institutions and Fintechs via a single API (Application Programming Interface) integration to extend and accelerate credit to the underserved sectors in the country. A shared mission of Yubi and U GRO Capital is to solve the financial challenges faced by MSMEs by building deep expertise in the sector coupled with a data-centric, technology-enabled approach. Through Yubi Flow, U GRO Capital will be able to finance the credit pipeline to channel partners of anchor corporations. These are essentially MSMEs whose cash flows and working capital will be positively impacted.

Talking about the partnership, Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi, said: “We, at Yubi, are working towards accelerating financial inclusion in the country through a technology-driven credit infrastructure that powers discovery, execution and fulfilment. We are elated to partner with U GRO Capital with a shared vision to bridge the MSME credit gap in India by providing credit access to the unserved and underserved sectors in the country.”

Commenting on the development, Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said, “With our data-tech approach, we were able to head-start co-lending partnerships with top national banks. What started as an experiment, co-lending, has gathered momentum and acceptance across the industry. The scale of big Banks combined with the agility and reach of nimble partnerships is going to be the bedrock of the transition of the lending industry. With Yubi’s tech-enabled credit infrastructure, we’ll be able to fast-track our initiatives to reach our mission of ‘solving the unsolved’ for the MSMEs.”

The co-lending or co-origination initiated by RBI provides a framework for the collaboration of two financial institutions, such as a bank and an NBFC, to finance the customer’s needs jointly. With the low-cost funds of a Bank and the on-ground capabilities-sourcing and servicing expertise of an NBFC, this alliance leverages the strengths of both the lenders, making this a winning proposition for all the stakeholders. With easy match-making and partnerships being stitched by Yubi, loan processing becomes seamless. With NBFCs/HFCs/Fintechs, U GRO Capital can track their investment on Yubi Co.Lend. It also takes care of all compliance requirements to enhance user experience.