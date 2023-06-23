Yudiz Solutions wins Tech India Award for Tech Company of the Year

Ahmedabad, 23 June 2023: Yudiz Solutions, a leading Game, Blockchain, and AI/ML development company with expertise in mobile app and AR/VR development, has been recognized as Tech Company of the Year at the prestigious Tech India transformation event on June 17.

The award is a recognition of Yudiz Solutions’ unique capabilities to integrate trending technologies to deliver innovative solutions. The company has a proven track record of innovation and success of over a decade and is committed to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions while leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Its focus on providing an enabling environment and implementing a collaborative work culture has played an important role in achieving its goals.

Commenting on the achievement, Pratik Patel, Managing Director of Yudiz Solutions, said, “Innovation is the engine of progress, the driving force that propels us forward and creates a better future for all. We are passionate about innovation and we are committed to creating a better & sustainable future for everyone across the globe. Thank you for your support and for believing in our vision.”

Yudiz Solutions is working on global expansion plans, both in terms of technical capabilities and human resources. It is also looking to launch its own gaming studio and game publishing platform.