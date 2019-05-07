Yukti Yadav becomes 2nd topper in CBSE Board 12 Examination in Gurugram

Yukti Yadav, a Humanities student of Blue Bells Public School has bagged the second position in the Class 12 CBSE Board Examination in the city. Yukti scored 98.6 percent marks in aggregate and 99% of the best four subjects.

The board conducted the Class 12 exams from 15 February to 4 April. This year, 186 students from Blue Bells Public School appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

“I am studying in the Blue Bells Public School since my childhood and thankful to my teachers for providing me with their support in studies,” an elated Yukti said.

“I congratulate every student who has passed the examination. Yukti has shown an excellent performance in the examination. It is the hard work of the teachers which has shown the best result in the examination.” Said Arpita Acharya, Vice Principal of Blue Bells Public School.