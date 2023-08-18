Yuma Energy collaborates with Municipal Corporation of Delhi and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited

New Delhi, India, August 18, 2023 – Energy-as-a-service company Yuma Energy (Yuma), a joint venture between Magna and Yulu, joins officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) to inaugurate a new battery swapping station at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi to support the evolving e-mobility ecosystem in the city.

Yuma operates one of India’s largest networks of battery charging and swapping stations for electric two-wheelers. Its network of more than 120 Yuma Stations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai supports half a million swaps and serves 125,000 customers every month, resulting in four clean deliveries every second across Q-commerce and food delivery platforms.

Muthu Subramanian, Managing Director and General Manager, Yuma Energy said, “We thank MCD and BRPL for their ongoing support in helping accelerate electric mobility in the Delhi region. We look forward to working together as MCD and BRPL advance their green-mobility initiatives, and we continue to grow Yuma’s footprint in Delhi.”

“MCD is making all-out effort to create an optimal e-mobility eco-system in Delhi through establishment of EV battery swapping stations and EV charging stations. Inauguration of battery swapping station at Siri Fort Auditorium by Yuma Energy, a EV charging infra partner of BRPL will help augment EV transportation in Delhi. We hope Yuma will bestow great EV charging experience to the citizens of Delhi through their state-of-art EV charging infrastructure,” said Sh. Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, MCD.

“BSES is leading the efforts in putting up e-vehicle infrastructure in Delhi. This partnership to set-up battery swapping stations in the national capital is the latest testimonial in these efforts.

We will continue to drive innovation along with like-minded partners to make Delhi the EV capital of India.,” said Sh. Sanjeev Gupta, Senior VP, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited.

While Yuma swap stations supplies Yulu’s e-bike fleet, the company is also targeting additional OEMs and e-mobility operators to offer affordable mobility and short swap times to end consumers.