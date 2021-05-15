Yummiano Brings Healthy and Guilt-free Twist to India’s Favourite Snack- ‘Bhujia’

Yummiano, a Delhi-based young startup is launching a diverse range of healthy Bhujia made out of Beetroot, Ragi, Quinoa, Oats, Moong Dal, and Palak. Bhujia has always been the most commonly preferred snack in Indian households and is prepared by using moth beans, chickpea flour, and spices. Originating from Bikaner, a city in the state of Rajasthan, Bhujia is a fondly preferred savoury snack and contributes a good share in the overall Namkeen category. However, the ongoing circumstances have made the trend of ‘mindful eating’ prevalent among a large section of the population who were once not even conscious about the ingredients being used to make the final product. Hence, the landscape of snacking has undergone a drastic change as per the changing consumer needs.

Conscious and innovative brands like Yummiano are heralding the much-needed change with their innovative choice of ingredients and finished products. Indians are looking for nutrient-rich alternatives, that don’t let them compromise on taste but also ensure they are munching on healthy products. Elaborating more on the brand’s vision to experiment with popular Indian snacks like Bhujia, Vipul Gambhir, Business Head of Yummiano said, “Yummiano Bhujia is not healthy merely because of the nutrient-rich ingredients used, but also the process employed to make the final recipe. Our snacks are vacuum fried, which utilizes 70% less oil, and also frying at a lower temperature for a stipulated time leads to the nutrient value of the ingredients staying intact.”

Vipul also adds, “Our diverse range of guilt-free indulgences do not contain any artificial color, preservatives or chemical which makes them absolutely Cholesterol Free and Trans Fat-Free. The snacks are ideal munching choices due to their Gluten Free nature, & Non-GMO characteristics suitable for consumption in adults and children.”

“We were looking at being present across India by June this year but things look difficult given the current pandemic. However, we are all set for the launch of our Bhujia range and we are very excited about it. The idea is to change the mindset and drive consumers towards healthy yet tasty snacks. We are getting great responses for our existing products through e-commerce and we are positive about Bhujia also.” shares Sugandh Chhetri, Sales Head of Yummiano.

In the new range of Bhujia launched, the most eye-catching product is Beetroot Bhujia, the unique color looks tempting because of the core ingredient beetroot, not because of any artificial or synthetic color used. Quinoa Bhujia is rich in antioxidants like Quercetin and Kaempferol and has a high fiber content. The antioxidants help in protecting individuals from a range of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and several cancers, including those of the skin and liver. Quercetin may also help boost the body’s defenses against infection and inflammation.

Ragi (Millet) being the core ingredient in one of the Bhujia ranges is a multi-value ingredient. It is a starchy, protein-rich grain, providing plenty of phosphorus and magnesium, and finger millet packs contain more calcium than any other cereal. Millet is also known to be a gluten-free grain that’s rich in antioxidants, soluble fiber, and protein. In particular, it helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

The remaining two categories of Bhujia made from Oats and Beetroot contain compounds that help reduce blood pressure, lower the risk of heart disease, and boosts liver function respectively. Beetroot is also rich in nitrates which are helpful for increasing blood flow to the brain in older people and slows cognitive decline.

Yummiano has recently launched Rajma Chips, Moong Dal Chips, Brown Rice Chips, Beetroot Chips and various other healthy snacks. The product range is presently available in premium grocery stores in Delhi-NCR and Punjab and online stores like Amazon and Flipkart, while expansion of distribution in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat is in process.