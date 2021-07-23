Yummiano tasting success with experimental banana chip flavors

Delhi-based snacks startup, Yummiano announced that post-pandemic, the sales of its vacuum-cooked snacks range have seen a tremendous jump owing to the inclination towards guilt-free healthy eating. Of healthy chips variants, Banana chips make over 15% of the total sales; Banana chips Maggi Masala with authentic Maggi masala and Tangy Tomato flavours accounts for over 60% of the total banana chips sales. The snacks startup plans to come out with more chips flavours in the coming months.

Looking at the success of the vacuum-cooked chips of varied flavours, the company is in the process of experimenting with flavours like Pani Puri (Gol Gappe), Khatta Meetha. Other flavours in Banana chips include Salt & Pepper and Bhel Chaska with a tangy taste of Bhel Puri.

The snacks market in India is growing at 7-8% annually, and potato chips hold the majority share. The traditional banana chips market is going through a sea change with variety of flavors being added to spice up the market. ”We are making it chips appealing to the people as our focus is healthy snacking, an enduring habit of snack lovers in the country. Driven by this smart snacking culture coupled with the recent Covid-19 push, a market that is estimated to cross INR 1 billion will only touch greater heights. We need to capture Indian consumers shifting to healthy snacks, but who doesn’t want to compromise on taste. We have not only used nutritious ingredients but have worked on flavours and its authenticity to give consumers a tasty yet healthier bite of indulgence,” shares Vipul Gambhir, Business Head, Yummiano.