YuWaah, UNICEF, Capgemini and UNGCNI collaborate to provide opportunities for young people

NEW DELHI – YuWaah, UNICEF, Capgemini and United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI) today entered into a collaboration to work together on providing India’s young people with skillsets that will help empower them for creating their career pathways and enabling them as active changemakers. This initiative will offer a range of opportunities like local demand-based skilling with job matching through quality internships and apprenticeships and promote entrepreneurship.

YuWaah (Generation Unlimited/GenU) is a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform, that aims to prepare young people to transition from education and learning to productive work and active citizenship.

The collaboration was announced during a dialogue on ‘Imagining a Sustainable Future for India’s Young People’ by Mr. Ashwin Yardi (CEO of Capgemini in India) and Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (UNICEF Representative in India). Two young people from YuWaah Young People Action Team set the stage with their aspirations, solutions and challenges during the panel discussion.

Capgemini, UNGCNI and UNICEF will bring their core assets and competencies to further advance the investments and effectiveness of YuWaah’s initiatives for young people. The collaboration aims to co-create solutions at scale with and for young people.

Announcing the collaboration, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, said, “As a multi-stakeholder partnership, YuWaah aims to bring together different stakeholders, and private organisations such as Capgemini play a major role in furthering the ambitious objectives we have set out for young people through implementing YuWaah. The collaboration marks a key milestone and will act as a catalyst in enabling YuWaah to reach an increasing number of young people. ”

Mr. Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India said, “As a global leader in digital, Capgemini’s ambition is to help make the digital revolution an opportunity for all and to provide a bridge between technology and society. We are delighted to join hands with UNICEF and YuWaah to create digital opportunities for today’s youth and leverage our expertise to bring a positive impact in our society.”

Ms. Shabnam Siddiqui, Executive Director, GCNI – “In this decade of action, we need to create and commit ourselves to active partnerships which aim at achieving the SDGs in India. YuWaah is empowering our future generation – the youth with education, skills and economic opportunities. Through our partnership with Capgemini and UNICEF, GCNI is certain that this vision will be achieved”

Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of Adolescent Development and Generation Unlimited said, “One of the major focuses for YuWaah in its work with young people has been a focus on young people from underserved communities. With Capgemini’s support, in our effort to create opportunities for young people at scale, we aim to ensure that no young person is left behind.”