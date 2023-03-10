Zaika-e-lucknow @ Flavours, Sarovar Portico Greater Noida

Noida / Greater Noida 10th March 2023: Good news for all you good food lovers – Zaika-e-lucknow a Lucknowi Food Festival is starting from 10th March’23 at The Gaurs Sarover Portico Greater Noida. It’s a ten days Festival to pamper your taste buds specially curated by our very talented Executive Chef Sanjeev Yadav having rich experience of more than two decades with some of the best International brands along with Chef Parvej Qureshi & Chef Javed who have specially flown in from Aminabad, Lucknow for this festival and they too bring in their expertise and use of traditional local spices.

Festival will have some of the lip-smackingly delicious Kebabs, Biryanis and Nihari with authentic flavours of Lucknowi cuisine which was prevalent in the City of Nawabs and the cuisine is still very very popular all over and a not to be missed kind.

Hotel General Manager Raj Panda and Food & Beverage Manager Sunil Nair along with their team is geared up to welcome you all to enjoy this feast which would be on every day for dinner from 7 to 10.30 PM at their restaurant and an elaborate menu with unlimited Mocktails,Kababs and curries with ample choice of Veg n Non Vegetarians delicacies is just a steal at 1100 INR per person, so block your dates and reserve to enjoy this feast.