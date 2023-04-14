Zapp’s i300 Carbon Wins Prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award

LONDON, April 14, 2023 – Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited (“Zapp” or the “Company”), a UK-based, high-performance two-wheel electric vehicle company, has received yet another endorsement for its innovative i300 Carbon Launch Edition with a category win at the internationally renowned Red Dot Award for Product Design.

Every year, the Red Dot Award: Product Design sets out to find the year’s best products. The products selected by the Red Dot Jury to win an award may be aesthetically appealing, functional, smart or innovative, but what they all have in common is their outstanding design. The Red Dot Jury is made up of a global team of leading design experts.

Zapp’s Red Dot victory arrives shortly after the Company’s wins at the Good Design Award, the German Design Award, as well as a highly successful night at the E-Mobility awards, held at the British Motor Museum, where Zapp took home an unprecedented three category prizes, along with a further award of merit.

The Red Dot Award further reinforces the world-class design credentials of Zapp and its debut product, the i300 Carbon, which is now available to pre-order on Zapp’s website www.zappev.com.

Warin Thanathawee, Chief Design Officer, Zapp, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design. Zapp is very much a design-led company; quality and innovation are at the centre of all that we do, so to have our work recognised by Red Dot’s expert, international jury is a great honour.”

“For the i300, we’ve created a design that blends old and new, one that simultaneously draws inspiration from the history of two-wheeled transport, and looks towards an exciting, electrified future. We’ve created a totally new design language that conveys Zapp’s technological advancement and high-performance credentials, all through appealing forms that are simple yet elegant.”

Zapp is a British company on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp’s debut product, the i300 is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun.

To achieve this, Zapp’s design team created a unique and innovative ‘Z’-shaped exoskeleton architecture. This distinctive design lowers the i300’s weight and centre of gravity to deliver superb on-road performance and handling. The i300 is capable of accelerating from 0-30 mph in just 2.3 seconds and its unique configuration and exoskeleton architecture also meaningfully reduces weight, maximising efficiency and boosting battery range.

Another key innovation of the i300 is its ultra-portable double battery system. Each battery pack weighs just 6kg and can be charged from 20% to 80% via a standard 220v/110v wall socket in approximately 40 minutes. The portability of the battery packs makes the i300 easy to charge anywhere and at any time without reliance on a public charging network.

Zapp is committed to Gen-2 sustainable design and production and the i300 exemplifies Zapp’s mission to create truly sustainable products. Not only are most of the i300’s components recyclable, but its exoskeleton architecture lowers the number of components required for assembly, in turn reducing assembly steps and energy used.

Proposed Business Combination

On November 22, 2022, Zapp and CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc., a U.S. publicly-listed blank check company (Nasdaq: CIIG) (“CIIG II”), announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing of the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the “Business Combination”), the combined company, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (“Pubco”), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is expected to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “ZAPP”. The Business Combination is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Zapp

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited is a British company – run by a team of experts from the mobility industry – on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp created the i300 as an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers expected to come to market from Zapp. Zapp is expected to operate a high-quality direct-to-customer (DTC) experience called DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by “Zappers” who provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

About CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CIIG II’s units, Class A common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “CIIGU,” “CIIG,” and “CIIGW” respectively.

