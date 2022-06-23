Zeassetz in partnership with BramhaCorp launches TownHouse

Delhi, June 2022: Zeassetz, a subsidiary of Zolo (India’s largest co-living brand) and India’s largest and fastest growing residential rental investing platform in partnership with BramhaCorp, a leading luxury developer has launched BramhaCorp TownHouse, at a prime location in Balewadi, West Pune. BramhaCorp TownHouse offers smart and fully furnished studio apartments complementing the living standards of millennial living. Studios are now in popular demand as an investment option and an emerging asset class in the real estate industry.

Through this partnership, Zeassetz offers smart investing upto 5% Return on Investment (ROI) with lowest net EMI of approx. 3.5K with capital appreciation. These smart homes offer optimum utilization of space with private balcony, energy-efficient AC homes with futuristic amenities such as digital door locks, motion sensor lighting system, video doorbell, kitchenette with all white goods and utensils.

Commenting on the new launch, Sarabjeet Kukreja, CEO, Zeassetz said, “We are geared towards disrupting the pre-leased residential property market through our hand-picked or curated high returns and high-yielding proposition. This is a growing market segment and is currently valued at ($6.67billion) with a potential of ($13.92 billion) in the coming years. We are privileged to have partnered with BramhaCorp, one of the best luxury developers in India, to cater to this asset class through smart, affordable and furnished assets or studios that generate high rental income at a very nominal net – EMI investment.” “We have been at the forefront of redefining the concept of luxury housing in Pune. Zeassetz is a partner we trust and know. BramhaCorp Townhouse will set a new benchmark in the real estate investment segment and change the way people invest in real estate. We aim at making investment in real estate affordable for masses without compromising on the product and quality” –Dinesh Agrawal, Co-Chairman BramhaCorp Ltd., said.

The Studio Apartments at BramhaCorp Townhouse, redefines the concept of housing in Pune and opens up immense possibilities for years to come. Being developed at a prime location, these premium studios further enhance your returns, which grow for years to come.