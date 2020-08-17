Zebu gets positive response in the lockdown, registers 100% growth

Chennai, 17 August 2020:

Zebu Share and Wealth Managements Pvt Ltd, a leading financial services solution provider in India, have seen a 100% growth in investors during the lockdown period. Owing to the lockdown, investors have been extremely active. 90% of the users used the new-age stock trading option. Owing to this Zebu has witnessed a large jump in trading activities as well as interest in opening new accounts.

In the digital era, it has become imperative for all to make use of safe technology to make lives easier. Currently, Zebu is offering a Trade on-the-go platform- Zebull. It is that helps its customers to execute their orders own.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, V Vijayakumar, Founder & CEO, Zebu, said, “The last few months have been very great for us in terms of growth and market expansion. It is indeed great to receive such an amazing response to our e-trading platform. The lockdown has sparked interest in people around trading and exploring the stock market. It is interesting to note that most of our investor/trader user base consist of people below the age of 40.”

He further added, “In the growing digital space, technology acts as a service. In inter-dependent models such as ours, it is vital to offer secure technology for stock trading. SEBI’s new framework on collecting up-front margins will kick in this year. This will create an opportunity for companies like Zebu that offer a complete package of professional financial services online. With technological prowess such as robotic risk management, our focus would be to expand our footprint in the market to onboard more customers. It is also our endeavour to strengthen our technology and back-end support every day to keep up with the advancements.”

Zebu’s trading app- Zebull’s user-friendly interface enables users to navigate through a plethora of options without any difficulties for all types of needs. With ‘One-click’ access, users can browse the list of stocks, commodities, currencies, ETF and Mutual Funds. This convenient & instant interface makes it easier to choose suitable facets as per trader’s need. It gives the end-user to make their own decisions, thus empowering them to handle their own trade in the right way