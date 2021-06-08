Zebu introduces Z-pay wallet exclusively for Authorized Persons to credit commission instantly

Chennai: Zebu Share and Wealth Managements Pvt Ltd, a leading financial services solution provider in India, in a first of its kind initiative are introducing same day commission credit into Authorized Persons’ (AP) accounts. The commission that generally takes a month to reach APs, now will be credited on a daily basis in their exclusive Z-pay wallet.

Since an Authorized Person’s income is heavily dependent on commissions, it is essential for them to choose the right partner. Zebu has always looked at mutually beneficial partnerships that lead to satisfaction of all stakeholders.

Keeping this in mind, Zebu has pioneered and introduced an industry first initiative by providing APs access to their daily commissions; which comes in handy especially given the current pandemic situation. Z-pay digital wallet, exclusively for APs, enables them to withdraw their commission instantly and in a hassle free manner as per their needs.

V Vijayakumar, Founder & CEO, Zebu said, “After the introduction of Govt of India’s ‘Digital India initiative’, we have seen robust digital transformation across industries. This digital transformation has also given rise to a plethora of easy to use investment based apps that give the common Indian man access to markets; to which he earlier had no entry point. Today one can start investing with a single click on various digital platforms that empower people to trade stocks online or using simple apps. At Zebu, we are always looking to push the envelope and stay ahead of the curve. Owing to this, we have also recently launched our in-house hybrid mobile app Zebull, Web application and APIs for our customers to seamlessly manage their investment and trading on the go.”

“Now, to ensure peace of mind for our business partners as well, we have introduced the Z-pay wallet, an industry first initiative that enables our APs to gain access to their daily commission as opposed to the industry standard of monthly access to commission funds. Authorized Persons are an integral part of the Indian capital market and we believe Z-pay will benefit existing as well as prospective APs across the country by providing them access to their funds as per their convenience and commitments. In addition, given that the next generation of APs belong to GenZ who are keener on convenience and digital solutions we feel Z-Pay is going to be a game changer for us when it comes to AP partnerships moving forward.” Added, Mr. Vijaykumar.

Like any other digital wallet, Authorized Persons can access Z-pay wallet at any given time to withdraw their money. Currently Zebu has 1000+ authorized person and Z-pay gaining good traction among them. With the official launch of Z-Pay, the company is expecting an exponential surge in on boarding of the digitally perceptive APs.