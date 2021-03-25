Zedra Kitchen Faucet by GROHE Wins the Kitchen Innovation Award 2021

GROHE, a world leader in sanitary fittings, a division of the LIXIL Group introduces their all-new Zedra Kitchen Faucet. This reinvented line of kitchen faucets was awarded the “Golden Award – Best of the Best”, in the category “Kitchen Faucets and Sinks” which is an international award from the “Kitchen Innovation Award 2021”.

The GROHE Zedra is a line of high spout kitchen faucets that come with a pull-out spray, which not only looks good but also has a variety of functions. It is crafted in fluid shapes with an attractive lever design. These faucets make no compromise in their functional performance.

A unique benefit of the Zedra faucet is that it is integrated with a Triple Spray function. The Shower Spray is the optimal mode for rinsing vegetables and fruits. The Laminar Spray mode helps in avoiding water splash when filling in pots and pans. Lastly, the Blade Spray is the user’s choice when in need of a very condensed spray for cleaning resistant dirt from pans. It is powerful and saves up to 70% of water compared to the Shower Spray, which makes the Zedra faucets true trailblazers.

The integrated pause button on the pull-out spray allows one to stop the water flow while moving around different pots or rinsing steps. Once the user is done rinsing utensils, the spray arm retracts easily into place with the help of the magnetic docking system. The scratch resistant chrome surface is extremely easy to clean with one quick wipe. The GROHE QuickFix Plus is an in-built mounting system that accomplishes a hassle-free installation of the GROHE Zedra, making it an easy kitchen upgrade. A convenient addition to the system is Zedra Touch, the Zedra version of GROHE’s EasyTouch technology. This technology enables users to control the water flow with the touch of their hands, wrist, or elbows.

The GROHE Zedra line of faucets also focuses on the safety and health of the users. It also has dedicated inner waterways that make sure the water does not get in contact with lead and nickel within the faucet. The GROHE Zedra faucet is a stylish blend of convenience, elegance and premium quality and is available in chrome and supersteel.

Speaking about the prestigious award, Mr. Bobby Joseph, Leader India & Sub-Continent, LIXIL Group said, “Zedra is an ideal example of GROHE’s product philosophy showcasing consumer-centric design combined with state-of-the-art technology enabling responsible behaviour with water. This award is a great acknowledgement for Zedra by GROHE, as it is an International award ‘from consumers, for consumers’ that honours products through design, innovation, comfort and ergonomics.”