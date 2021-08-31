ZEE 24 TAAS Hosts Vikas Maharashtracha, Awaaz Amravaticha

New Delhi: ZEE 24 TAAS will be in the city of Amravati to host VIKAS MAHARASHTRACHA, AWAAZ AMRAVATICHA on Tuesday, 31st August, 2021, Amravati, Maharashtra. Industry experts and stakeholders of the city will gather on one platform to discuss various aspects of growth and development in the districts and speak on the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic This programme in its first edition and will focuses on cities to uphold their achievements and concerns and shall also give them a platform to voice their views in Maharashtra.

Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Revenue Officer, ZMCL, said,“ZEE 24 TAAS is known for being the voice of Maharashtrians across the globe and stands true to its brand ethos of ‘stay one step ahead’. With Vikas Maharashtracha, our aim is to cover all the districts in Maharashtra and acknowledge their achievements and contributions towards the development of State and the Nation. The first event in the series will begin from the city of Amravati. This will be a great opportunity for our advertisers to engage with their consumers directly with a goal of exploring new ideas of content integrations in the show. We shall also celebrate the efforts of the district to the state and the country keeping in view the core theme of giving voice to the districts and setting up the way forward post pandemic era.”

Nilesh Khare, Editor and Business Head, ZEE 24 TAAS, said, “State Development is not possible without the active contribution of the village and district community. We at ZEE 24 TAAS always focus on giving the hyper local content and speak on the developmental issues of the macro community. Going by these linesZEE 24 TAAS has started a series of ‘Vikas Maharashtracha, Awaaz Amravaticha’, that will be the voice of the districts on a state level. Through this show we shall bring all the stakeholders of the district on one platform to focus on developmental journalism in the state.”