Zee Digital Announces The Edufuture Excellence Awards

New Delhi, June 08, 2021: With an endeavour to recognize, reward and celebrate educators of the country, Zee Digital, the digital arm of India’s most reputed conglomerate, Zee Group launches a purposeful campaign for the unsung heroes and announces The Edufuture Excellence Awards. The awards aim at recognizing the exemplary contribution of educators in shaping the future of the nation across Engineering, Management and Media, & Design industries. The first edition of these highly prestigious awards will feature 4 main and 33 subcategories and will culminate in a grand virtual event that will be hosted on ZeeNews.com and India.com on June 25, 2021.

The winners will be evaluated through a combined effort of the honorable jury members and an online survey conducted amongst the users and the education fraternity by Edustart Solutions. Edustart Solutions is an initiative of Sapna Sukul that has been working towards setting up institutions with a difference and improving their educational techniques.

Being the digital-first brand, Zee Digital’s most recent power-packed campaign shall include online counseling that will be hosted on a specially created microsite. With one-on-one counseling sessions from well-known educators or mentors that can be accessed 24X7, the students will be able to seek clarity regarding their career options. The initiative shall also feature specially curated workshops conducted by some of the most admired personalities such as Tejas Shyam on ‘Winning on Entrepreneurship’, Aditi Anand on ‘Digital Marketing’, Ashish Sadekar on ‘Design Thinking & Project Management’, Rajat Chakravarty on ‘Artificial Intelligence’, and Deepthi Anne on ‘Quantum Computing’.

Commenting on the initiative, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group says, “India is the youngest country in the world, the teachers and universities play a significant role in shaping the future of the country. We have undertaken this initiative to felicitate and honour the most respected profession with the launch of The Edufuture Excellence Awards.”

Known for innovations, Zee Digital will host a short format video series rendering engaging vignettes of the most reputed industry stalwarts across India who have tremendous achievements to their name such as educators- Babar Ali and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, jury members- Dr. Harish Chaudhary, Professor, IIT Delhi, Ms. Pooja Kapur, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Denmark, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikoda, Dr. Vishwapati Tripathi, IAS (Retd.), and Ms. Kamini Prasad, CEO & Director, Minds Leaders Learning India and counselors featuring Savita Singh, Upasana Kinra, Anjali Anand Seth, and Meenu Arora. They will present their insightful views on the ‘Importance of teachers and education and why they are acknowledged’.

The final event will comprise of an opening speech by Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister, Fireside Chat with Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, two conclave sessions on ‘Building Platform for Future Engineers’ and ‘The Art of Management – Exams are not the end and Practical Knowledge is the new Door to the World’, and finally will culminate with an award ceremony announcing winners across some of the most relevant categories namely ‘Changemakers in Technology Education’, ‘Leaders of Management’, ‘The Craft Makers – Media and Design’ and ‘The Unconventional Innovators’.

The Edufuture Excellence Awards Categories

Category 1: Changemakers in Technology Education

The Most Promising Engineering Institute Outstanding Engineering Institute for Promoting Industry Academia Interface Most Emerging Tech-School Engineering Institute with Outstanding Infrastructure Engineering Institute with Outstanding Placements E-campus Award Outstanding Institute for providing Global Exposure Outstanding Engineering Institute in Entrepreneurship Development Outstanding Engineering Institute for Research and Innovation

Category 2: Leaders of Management

The Most Promising Business School The Most Promising Infrastructure amongst Business Schools Outstanding Faculty amongst Business Schools Excellence in Industrial Interface Emerging HR Management College Emerging Finance Management College Emerging Marketing Management College Emerging Public Relations Management College Excellence in Distance Learning Education

Category 3: The Craft Makers – Media and Design

The Most Emerging Journalism & Mass Communication Institute The Most Emerging Acting/ Drama Institute The Most Emerging Dance Institute The Most Emerging Music Instruments Training Institute The Most Emerging Animation & Multimedia Training Institute The Most Emerging Event Management Training Institute

Category 4: The Unconventional Innovators